StarkMeta-The Luxury Metaverse Venture that is Enabling Enterprise Level Mass Adoption

ORCHARD ROAD, SINGAPORE, November 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- StarkMeta -The Luxury Metaverse Venture that is Enabling Enterprise Level Mass AdoptionStarkmeta is a metaverse & innovation company, comprised of a team of 50 industry veterans who have created some of the biggest game labels as well AR/VR solutions, and is lead by Co-Founder and CEO, Jaian Cuttari. Jaian previously founded Veltrust, one of the top performing management consulting & investment firms in the United States landing in the Fortune 100 fastest growing businesses of 2020 and winning the IC100 consecutively in 2020 & 2021.About the StarkMeta business model* StarkMeta builds metaverse cities through collaborations with governments and companies in various countries. Launching mutually beneficial business models.* By integrating a seamless transition between the real world and the virtual world, users can trade brand products with a completely new design. Including nft and real estate and gamefi and much more. These actions generate revenue for governments and businesses.* Various opportunities are provided to secure a fandom for celebrities and superstars. For example, a ticket (NFT or membership card) must be purchased for fan to participate in celebrity mansions, party rooms, concert shows, and private brand stores and buildings. Each celebrity will be able to share their social media, share their daily life through the AR platform, interact with their own stores and buildings on the metaverse, and form numerous fandoms (followers).StarkMeta Key PartnershipsStarkMeta & Korea Govt. for Hanbit TowerStarkMeta is planning a strategic partnership with the government and brands of the Provincial and City govt’s of South of Korea, StarkMeta intends to develop a virtual metaverse version of the Busan Tower and Marine City and the International Financial Center and Expo that will be implemented in a custom metaverse. To date Starkmeta has had a successful development, in collaboration with the govt(s) of South of Korea, for the creation of the famous Hanbit Tower in the metaverse.StarkMeta & MENA regionIt is planning a strategic partnership with the government and brands for the MENA region, with a focus on iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and other famous structures across the MENA region.StarkMeta & Alfredo Versace (fashion brand)StarkMeta recently launched a new collaboration with Alfredo Versace, for the upcoming launch of High-end Luxury brand Due Facce (the revitalized A.Versace brand) to commemorate 60 years in luxury fashion, StarkMeta will be the exclusive partner to launch the revitalized brand in the Metavere where the first Due Facce store will be opened in a special location. By applying an enterprise-grade payment solution, users will able to purchase the luxury products from Due Facce with a variety of payment options such as digital currencies to traditional fiat payment.Working with Industry LeadersStarkMeta is also working with leaders in the Crypto Industry such as Jay Hao, to deliver on a Vision of a real-use case based Metaverse.In this regard, Jay Hao who is the CEO of OKX, one of the top exchanges in the world said:“I’m obsessed with the metaverse, StarkMeta will go a long way in providing enterprise level solutions with uses-cases that go beyond what’s trendy and rather a focus on a stronger utility for both private and govt sectors”- Jay Hao, OKX CEORegarding this, StarkMeta CEO Jaian Cuttari said:“It is a pleasure to work with industry veterans to help shape the effort towards mass adoption of an emerging technology which will be made accessible to everyone in the near future”.Cuttari Continued:“At StarkMeta we take pride in our work and to be part of something historic and revolutionary is certainly exciting, we look forward to bringing the world a high-end solution which everyone can be a part of”.To get detailed information about the StarkMeta products and services visit the Official website: Starkmeta.io or contact us for official contact details.StarkMeta Official Resources:

