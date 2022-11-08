Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,279 in the last 365 days.

Life in the Inner Cities Takes Center Stage in New Book

Tales of Hakim Jones’ Upbringing in the Worst Urban City in America

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Khalid Massenburg’s book recounts the tale of a young individual named Hakim Jones’ childhood growth in an urban inner city located in the United States. The story, albeit set in fiction, weaves truth from the realities of the daily encounters and tribulations of living inside America’s inner cities. Despite the difficult environment and challenging experiences faced, the main protagonist stays headstrong and maintains his resolve through strong faith. With his determination through this, he finds success despite all of these challenges.

The author Joseph Khalid Massenburg, Jr. grew up in the streets of the central ward located in Newark, New Jersey. His hometown became the main inspiration for his work The Diary of Hakim Jones: Trials, Tribulations, Triumph as both he and the main protagonist were raised in the inner-city environment where life proved to be difficult. Despite this, Massenburg finished high school at Bloomfield Tech and acquired college credits in Essex County College. Soon after, he served in the Newark Police Department for 25 years since 1995.

An excerpt from the book quotes that, “Never surrender your dreams.” This quote manifests from the hardships brought up by his upbringing in the inner city of Newark, New Jersey. The author channels all his experiences growing up in his work. The author attributes strong determination, immovable will, and strong faith as the pillars for his success; all of which he preaches in his work for individuals who are growing up in the inner cities in the United States, environments similar to which he grew up, to find inspiration growing up.

With multiple positive reviews, The Diary of Hakim Jones: Trials, Tribulations, Triumph proves to be an enlightening journey inside the inner cities of America.

About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.

Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Life in the Inner Cities Takes Center Stage in New Book

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.