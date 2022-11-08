Life in the Inner Cities Takes Center Stage in New Book
Tales of Hakim Jones’ Upbringing in the Worst Urban City in AmericaCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Khalid Massenburg’s book recounts the tale of a young individual named Hakim Jones’ childhood growth in an urban inner city located in the United States. The story, albeit set in fiction, weaves truth from the realities of the daily encounters and tribulations of living inside America’s inner cities. Despite the difficult environment and challenging experiences faced, the main protagonist stays headstrong and maintains his resolve through strong faith. With his determination through this, he finds success despite all of these challenges.
The author Joseph Khalid Massenburg, Jr. grew up in the streets of the central ward located in Newark, New Jersey. His hometown became the main inspiration for his work The Diary of Hakim Jones: Trials, Tribulations, Triumph as both he and the main protagonist were raised in the inner-city environment where life proved to be difficult. Despite this, Massenburg finished high school at Bloomfield Tech and acquired college credits in Essex County College. Soon after, he served in the Newark Police Department for 25 years since 1995.
An excerpt from the book quotes that, “Never surrender your dreams.” This quote manifests from the hardships brought up by his upbringing in the inner city of Newark, New Jersey. The author channels all his experiences growing up in his work. The author attributes strong determination, immovable will, and strong faith as the pillars for his success; all of which he preaches in his work for individuals who are growing up in the inner cities in the United States, environments similar to which he grew up, to find inspiration growing up.
With multiple positive reviews, The Diary of Hakim Jones: Trials, Tribulations, Triumph proves to be an enlightening journey inside the inner cities of America.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter