Christmas Spending On the Chopping Block as Cost of Living Crisis Cuts Deep

Christmas Spending on the Chopping Block

71.8% of UK consumers and 57.3% of US consumers will reduce Christmas spending in 2022

UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Money Saving Site, SellCell.com releases its new data predicting Christmas Spending Cuts amid the Cost of Living Crisis.

As Christmas looms on the horizon, many families are finding that their funds aren’t going to stretch as far as usual. Christmas consumers are facing the holiday season amidst a cost-of-living crisis, and are tightening their belts as they struggle to make ends meet. The result is a drop in purchase intention across the traditional retail landscape.

SellCell surveyed 6000 consumers (3000 UK and 3000 US), to find out just how the catastrophic global cost-of-living crisis would affect them and their spending. With 94% (UK) and 92% (US) of consumers saying the cost-of-living crisis will adversely affect their finances, it makes sense that they will be looking to reduce outgoings during the festive period.

So how bad is the problem, and what does this mean for traditional retail, and the wider retail market?

Consumers Concerned over Cost of Living Crisis and Christmas Spending

24.8% of the UK public are extremely worried about the pressures of spending their money on Christmas gifts. As the cost of energy (among many other things) sky-rockets, people are forced to direct more of their cash to paying gas and electricity bills, leaving less money available for buying gifts when Christmas rolls around. With only 12.9% of consumers are expressing no concern about the pressures of gift buying at Christmas, that leaves a huge 87.1% of consumers in the UK feeling some sense of trepidation about spending this Christmas.

23.5% of US consumers remain unconcerned about Christmas gift buying, but 76.5% are still worried and 11.5% are extremely worried about spending during the holiday season. While not as high a percentage as UK households, this will still have a huge impact on traditional retailers.

Christmas Cut-Backs at the Forefront of Consumer Intentions

Purchase intention among consumers will drop this Christmas. That is a given, as customers are diverting funds elsewhere while they cope with price hikes across the board. With everything from food to energy rapidly rising in price, it is the essentials that consumers are concentrating on first, with luxury goods, entertainment, and eating out very much low on the list of priorities.

- In a blow to traditional retailers, 71.8% of the UK public intends to cut back on Christmas spending in 2022.

- US consumers feel pretty much the same. 57.3% of them will look at reducing Christmas spending in 2022.

Are there any positives for retailers this Christmas?

Traditional retailers may take a hit, but consumers are looking very likely to divert Christmas spending to the second-hand market places. SellCell’s recent report shows how 28.7% (UK) and 25.9% (US) of consumers indeed plan to spend more in charity shops and 37.5% of (US) consumers & 41.4 % of (UK) shoppers won’t buy into the latest tech, probably buying refurbished devices to save some cash. The entry in to the second-hand or circular economy may well be the way Christmas Shoppers maximise their budgets during the cost-of-living crisis.

Will 2023 Bring Any Relief for Cash-Strapped Consumers?

That really remains for us to see, although one can hope that we’ll see steps toward resolution of this cost-of-living crisis sooner rather than later. In the meantime, consumers will look at less expensive alternatives for their spending, and the second-hand market is in the perfect position to provide those alternatives.

