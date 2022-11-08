Global N95 Medical Protective Masks Market Poised to Reach over US$1.9 Bn in Revenue by 2026 End

Global N95 Medical Protective Masks Market Revenue is Anticipated to Rise at a healthy pace of 9.5% CAGR during the period 2020-2026.

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constantly ascending risk of acquiring respiratory diseases primarily drives the growth of N95 medical protective masks. While COVID-19 outbreak offered an exceptional overnight push to demand for medical protective masks, N95 medical protective masks have been proven to have an effective action against infection spread. This will continue to drive sales worldwide, in long term. Up from the valuation of US$1.1 Bn attained in the year 2020, global N95 medical protective masks market is poised to reach over US$1.9 Bn toward the end of 2026. A new study of Fairfield Market Research anticipates a strong growth outlook for the market during 2021 – 2026. Critically growing significance of preventing the transmission of airborne pathogens will keep the sales buoyant, says the report. Strictly regulated by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), N95 medical protective masks potentially filter out 95% of the airborne particles of various sizes. This ability is expected to keep the demand afloat across workplaces.

Key Research Insights

N95 medical protective masks market size is likely to experience nearly 9.5% growth through 2026 end

Cup type masks remain the bestseller category, accounting for over 69% market share

Disposable flat-fold respirators will most likely register the fastest growth in demand





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Analysis of the N95 medical protective masks market based on type reveals that cup type masks have been the bestselling segment. The trend will prevail throughout the period of projection as these masks are designed keeping the wearer’s convenience, and comfort at the centre. An aluminum noseband, and metal encased in ultrasoft, thick foam renders this structure a stiffer yet breathable, and adjustable form suitable for routine usage. Cup type mask sales are projected to account for a revenue share of around 69.5% during the forecast period. The report further states that the flat-fold masks are disposable and will experience a spike in demand by 2026 end. Demand for flat-fold masks is thus projected for the fastest growth at more than 10% between 2021 and 2026.

Key Report Highlights

The market will benefit largely from a lot of ongoing research around the potentially innovative, and more efficient fabric materials that could be used in manufacturing of N95 medical protective masks

NIOSH signifies N95 medical protective respirators under the use of personal protective equipment at workplaces

North American market significantly benefits from the favourable initiatives targeting widespread accessibility of N95 masks





Insights into Regional Analysis

Revenue generation remains concentrated across the developed western regions. North America will maintain the lead and demonstrate nearly 8.9% growth through 2026 end, says the report. The N95 medical protective masks market here is poised to see around 8.9% growth during 2021 – 2026. Europe, led by Germany, Italy, and the UK will however exhibit a higher rate of growth according to the report findings. The three key European markets are poised to account for a collective revenue share of more than 50% throughout the period of projection. On the other hand, the N95 medical protective masks market in Asia Pacific is likely to benefit from growing emphasis on scaling up the production volumes. China will remain the leader in the region.

Key Players in Global N95 Medical Protective Masks Market

The report indicates pre-eminence of the big three, i.e., Honeywell, 3M, and Kimberley-Clark. Besides, Cardinal Health, GERSON, Moldex-Metric, Shanghai Dasheng, CM Industrial & Safety Supply Inc., and Ansell represent the other key companies steering the competition landscape of global N95 medical protective masks market.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2026 Market Size in 2020 US$1.1 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$1.9 Bn CAGR 9.5% Key Players Cardinal Health, GERSON, Moldex-Metric, Shanghai Dasheng, CM Industrial & Safety Supply Inc., Ansell





Market Segmentation

N95 Grade Mask Type

Flat-Fold Type

Cup Type

Distribution Channel

Hospitals and Clinics

Drug Stores

Online





Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

3M

Honeywell

Kimberly-Clark

CardinalHealth

Ansel

Gerson

Shanghai Dasheng

Moldex-Metric

CM Industrial





Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Type-wise Analysis

Sales Channel-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

