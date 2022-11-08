BLUE WATER PETROLEUM CORP INTRODUCES INDEPENDENT ADVISORY BOARD

/EIN News/ -- CHEYENNE, WY, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Petroleum Corp (OTC PINK: BWPC), announces that its management and board of directors have created an independent advisory board comprised of professionals with decades of experience in the global banking and finance and oil and gas sectors. Blue Water believes that these additions add to corporate oversight and shareholder accountability, while increasing the ability to attract strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

The first addition is Mr. Benamar Mokhtari who brings decades of banking experience, relationships and expertise from some of the most respected Swiss and European financial institutions. His postings included heading Private and Commercial Banking at Société Générale as well as becoming the Head of Trade Finance and Correspondent Banking Departments in their Zurich office. He also headed Private Banking and Trade Finance Departments at Liechtensteinische Landesbank (CH) Ltd. and Hinduja Bank (CH) Ltd. He was the Managing Director of Arner Bank Ltd. and a Director at Banque Heritage SA Zurich up to 2016.

He concluded his banking career as a Member of the Executive Board of Bank Alpinum Ltd. where he created Bank Alpinum Ltd. Zurich Representative office and implemented Trade Finance and Correspondent Banking Departments as new business lines. Currently he is the Managing Director of Inno Capital & Trade Ltd and external asset manager, duly regulated by the Swiss financial authorities.

Our second addition is Dr. Mohamed Kharrubi an accomplished business professional who is currently a director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Group, Group (ADIG); the investment arm of Bin Aweidha Holding and based in Abu Dhabi. ADIG was involved in the establishment of Abu Dhabi National Bank 1968, and their services currently cover multiple sectors including Banking, Financial services, as well as Insurance services and Investment Management. For over 50 years, the Group has played an intrinsic role in the development of the United Arab Emirates’ progressive economy. Dr. Kharrubi was also the advisor to the President of OPEC in 2014 and we believe that the relationships and experience he brings to Blue Water will add broad access to oil producing countries and opportunities to grow our environmental technology business globally.

About Blue Water:

Blue Water Petroleum Corp, (BWPC) is a global environmental technology provider and patent aggregator, with proven executive and operations teams based in the United States, Canada, the UAE and the European Union.

Our three divisions focus on the multibillion-dollar Oil and Gas Sectors and their effluent recycling needs, at both the national and international levels. BWPC Holdings Inc. specializes in the treatment of contaminated water from the oil and gas industry in the oil patch of Alberta, Canada. In the United States, Atakam Group Inc. develops and implements modular pyrolysis systems, incorporating hydrocarbon recovery and recycling technologies. It is in this capacity that we offer sustainable and innovative solutions. We also have recently entered into data infrastructure and data management, which is used to connect and protect our customers’ data in an encrypted and secure manner.

The total issued common shares outstanding for the company is 204,081,981.

On September 16th, 2022, the company also engaged King Tide Media LLC to manage its social media and presence along with managing its shareholder outreach.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include but are not limited to: inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Blue Water Petroleum Corp., please refer to the Company's recent financial reports, which are available at www.otcmarkets.com The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Blue Water Petroleum Corp

