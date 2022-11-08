Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,999 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,848 in the last 365 days.

The Brains Share the Ultimate Technical SEO Checklist

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For businesses wanting to offer the best possible user experience on their websites, technical SEO is a necessity. Technical SEO relates to the back-end of SEO and marketing, and ensures that all those unseen (but important) parts of your website are working as they should. Business owners who turn a blind eye to SEO may not realise how poor site health can affect your overall rankings, your bounce rate and, ultimately, sales.

SEO experts at The Brains are well aware of the importance of technical SEO, but they also understand that not everyone has the time to delve into the ins and outs of the SEO world, unpacking its complicated nature and staying abreast of new algorithms. For this reason, they have put together a technical SEO checklist for website owners, detailing areas for focus, including site speed, mobile reactivity and broken links, among others.

Working your way through this checklist will ensure your site is much healthier and make your website visitors much happier, leading to a better experience for everyone.

To view the technical SEO checklist in its entirety, you can visit the blog post below: 

https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/news-insights/news/technical-seo-checklist-what-you-need-to-succeed-in-serps/

Speaking of the importance of technical SEO, James Speyer, Head of SEO at The Brains, says:

“For a website to perform well, it needs to be immaculate inside and out. Think of it like wiring in a house. Your house could look impeccable and have the nicest decor, but if all your wires are jumbled behind the scenes, it could be hazardous, meaning the house loses its appeal and its value. No one wants to be in a house where a plug sparks every time you switch it on.”

  • James Speyer, The Brains

About The Brains:

The Brains is a leading digital marketing and SEO agency in London, offering link building, SEO audits and SEO copywriting and technical SEO services, offering unbeatable ROI and results.

For more information please contact:

Jonathan Lemer, Director, The Brains

Email: jonathan@thebrains.co.uk

Telephone: 0333 050 7328

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebrainsmarketing

Website: https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-brains-share-the-ultimate-technical-seo-checklist/


The Brains
86-90 Paul Street
London EC2A 4NE
United Kingdom

0333 050 7328

https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/

Primary Logo

You just read:

The Brains Share the Ultimate Technical SEO Checklist

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.