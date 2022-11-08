Submit Release
IntelHouse Marketing Launch New Website To Help Homeowners Get The Best Offers From Local Contractors In Their Area

/EIN News/ -- Lewes, Delaware, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelHouse Marketing works directly with local contractors in a range of home improvement categories, including windows, doors, roofing, gutters, bathroom, heating, kitchen, fencing, flooring, plumbing, solar panels, and HVAC, so that homeowners not only get a fair price but also peace of mind that they are working with a trusted and reliable contractor.

Their new website allows homeowners to see their full list of Home Improvements categories, access their informative blog for the latest hints and tricks, and receive multiple offers from different contractors to compare their prices and find the best offers.

Helping You Find The Best Contractors

The Home Improvement Services at IntelHouse Marketing is designed to be the comprehensive solution to finding reliable home contractors quickly and easily.

They provide their customers with a high-quality service by ensuring that both homeowner and contractor follow a set of core values, such as:

  • Professionalism – The contractor should provide excellent service and complete your project to the highest standards. Whereas the homeowner should prioritise clear communication and detail when necessary.
  • Accountability – Each and every project must be completed within a timely manner and within the set budget.
  • Honesty – Homeowners need to be honest about their budget and contractors need to be upfront about their licences and qualifications.
  • Respect – If there are any disputes then these need to be resolved respectfully, but these can be avoided if both the homeowner and contractor respect each other’s rights and responsibilities.

IntelHouse Marketing is a free service to use and has absolutely no obligation to purchase once you have connected with one of their local contractors.

Their contractors offer some of the best industry rates and are experts in their field, who are also licensed, highly rated, and insured.

They have specialists in a wide range of home improvement areas, including:

  • Windows
  • Doors
  • Roofing
  • Gutters
  • Bathroom
  • Kitchen
  • HVAC (heating and cooling)
  • Plumbing
  • Flooring
  • Fencing
  • Solar
  • Home Security

Once you have chosen the service that you need, their service is easy to use and all you need to do is follow 4 straightforward steps.

These are:

  1. Tell Us About Your Project

On IntelHouse Marketing’s new website you will find an easy-to-navigate form where you answer a few simple questions about your upcoming project, so that their team can quickly find you the perfect contractor for the job.

  1. Match With a Variety of Contractors

You will be quickly matched with a list of 4 reliable contractors (depending on the specific home improvement area you choose) and receive their different pricing, so that you can pick the ideal contractor to match the budget and needs of your project.

  1. Book Your Appointment

When you have picked your perfect contractor, you will then receive a call to book an appointment, but rest assured, you can change your mind at the last minute as IntelHouse Marketing prides itself on being a no-hassle and no-obligation company.

  1. Begin Your Home Improvement Project

An experienced contractor will arrive at the scheduled time and date to complete your project to a high standard – all you have to do now is relax.

If you want to find out more information about their services and contractors, or are just interested in learning a couple of repair skills, and in reading some industry advice, then IntelHouse Marketing also has a useful Home Improvement Blog, where you can read the latest updates and find a plethora of helpful tips.

More information

To find out more about IntelHouse Marketing and to see a full list of the home improvement services that they provide, please visit their website at https://www.home-improvements.us/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/intelhouse-marketing-launch-new-website-to-help-homeowners-get-the-best-offers-from-local-contractors-in-their-area/


IntelHouse Marketing
16192 Coastal Highway
Lewes
Delaware 19958
United States

https://intelhousemarketing.com/

media@intelhousemarketing.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


