CareCloud’s Electronic Health Record Solutions Earn Latest ONC Certification

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced it has achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) certification for its electronic health record (EHR) solutions, VertexDR and talkEHR, and they are now compliant with 21st Century Cures Act Final Rule requirements. CareCloud also remains on schedule to meet the same EHR certification requirements for CareCloud Charts ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline.

The stamp of approval means CareCloud’s EHR systems deliver the required functionality that supports seamless and secure access, exchange and use of electronic health information. Through the certification, CareCloud’s EHR solutions have been updated using standardized application programming interfaces (APIs) for patient and population services, encryption authentication and interoperability. To maintain certification, CareCloud’s EHR developers must resubmit attestations every six months.

Legislated in 2016, the Cures Act encourages the easy exchange of personal health information between healthcare providers and patients within the rules of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Since then, there have been several provisions to the act, including the integration of the ONC Cures Act Final Rule, which requires APIs, the mechanisms within the EHR systems that allow for two software components to easily communicate with each other, be updated with technology based on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards.

CareCloud’s EHR solutions were tested and certified in October 2022 through Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body and the leading certifying body for ONC’s Health IT Certification Program. To date, approximately 30 other EHR systems have been successfully tested and certified using the most up-to-date Cures Act criteria.

“While CareCloud’s EHR systems easily integrate with other CareCloud products, it's also important for them to communicate easily with other EHR systems to ensure patient information can be securely shared when needed,” said CareCloud Chief Technology Officer Adeel Sarwar. “Since not all healthcare providers use the same EHR platform, the data stored in each EHR must be easily transmittable to other EHRs to ensure the exchange of information. Our goal is to help providers transition into the new generation of healthcare, which means providing products and services with information that is easily accessible, adheres to HIPAA standards and helps providers improve health outcomes through value-based care.”

