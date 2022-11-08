Sumo Logic to Showcase Insights for Digital Business at AWS re: Invent 2022 Conference

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced its participation in the AWS re:Invent 2022 Conference in Las Vegas on November 28 through December 2.



Anchored by in-depth sessions that include strategies for observability-driven design, unifying and analyzing data across AWS environments, adding reliability management to observability engineering, and security automation, Sumo Logic will focus on topics and solutions that help enterprises tackle the latest challenges driving digital businesses today. Sumo Logic will host AWS re:Invent attendees at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center from booth #1120.

For the latest information on the sessions and to schedule a meeting with Sumo Logic, visit sumologic.com/aws-reinvent/ . A few of the sessions hosted by Sumo Logic experts include:

Your AWS environment in a single pane of glass: How to create unified observability with Sumo Logic AWS Observability.

How to create unified observability with Sumo Logic AWS Observability. How to build an effective reliability management strategy: Learn how observability and reliability management go hand-in-hand and hear reliability management success stories.

Learn how observability and reliability management go hand-in-hand and hear reliability management success stories. Unifying SecOps and DevOps in a cloudy world: An overview and demo on the benefits of Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM powered by AWS.

An overview and demo on the benefits of Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM powered by AWS. Using automation to quickly investigate and respond to serverless attacks: Learn how to monitor for AWS Lambda attacks and automate response.

Sumo Logic will also meet attendees in the AWS Partner Marketplace Pavilion at kiosk #3525-21. Colin Fallwell, Observability Field CTO and APMdigest Vendor Forum Contributor , will introduce concepts necessary for digital experiences in the talk: Is it ODD to shift left? Fallwell explores the underlying use cases for shifting security and observability concerns left with two emerging practices, DevSecOps and observability-driven design (ODD). Attendees will learn how delivering digital experiences requires merging data, workflows, and advanced analytics, robust global security and performance insights, and a unified view of the AWS landscape.

