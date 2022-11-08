pixiv to Attend the Anime and Manga Festival 'Anime NYC' With a Giant Photo Booth in Collaboration With Evangelion

Fan art merch is available worldwide on animate online stores

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pixiv Inc. (henceforth referred to as "pixiv"; Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative director: Shingo Kunieda) will attend Anime NYC in New York, USA, with a photo booth in collaboration with Evangelion from Friday, Nov. 18th to Sunday, Nov. 20th, 2022.

With the official endorsement and cooperation of the rights holders, pixiv has been involved in a number of initiatives focused on Evangelion fan art, including the publication of fan art books. pixiv's participation in Anime NYC, a celebration of Japanese pop culture that has been running since 2017, is also part of these efforts.

The booth will feature a 12-meter-long photo booth with artworks by ASK, Chi4, Mika Pikazo, Rella, and K-SUWABE, and for the duration of the event, pixiv will be holding a social media campaign.

Moreover, fan art merchandise featuring Evangelion artworks will be available for purchase at Anime NYC and via animate online stores outside Japan for a limited time.

If you're planning to attend Anime NYC, please consider stopping by pixiv's photo booth in collaboration with Evangelion.

Event information:

Event name: Anime NYC

Dates: Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

Venue: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

Booth no.: #1812, at the animate USA booth

Anime NYC official website: https://animenyc.com

Evangelion x pixiv fan art merchandise information:

Available on animate online stores outside Japan from Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

Participating creators: ASK / Chi4 / Mika Pikazo / Rella / K-SUWABE

Available merchandise: T-shirts / posters / gaming mouse pads / acrylic blocks / big towels

*Notes:

・Some products may only be available in certain regions.

・Only certain items will be sold at Anime NYC.

・These items are not available in Japan.

Online store links:

animate USA: https://en.animate-onlineshop.jp/collections/evangelion-pixiv

animate China: http://meitewj.tmall.com/p/evangelion-pixi.htm

animate Taiwan: https://www.animate-onlineshop.com.tw/category.php?type=1&arem=145&arem1=834

animate Korea: http://animate-onlineshop.co.kr/goods/goods_list.php?cateCd=043

animate Bangkok: https://animatebkk-online.com/evangelion_pixiv

What is Evangelion? https://www.evangelion.co.jp

First aired in 1995, Neon Genesis Evangelion is a TV series that became a cultural phenomenon. In 2007, it was relaunched with the film series Rebuild of Evangelion, a tetralogy including the hits 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone, 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance, and 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo.

The series celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020 and still draws viewers from a variety of demographics. 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, the concluding film in the Rebuild of Evangelion series, was released in 2021.

What is pixiv? https://www.pixiv.net/about.php?lang=en

pixiv is a social network for creators to focus on communicating through their work. The service started in September 2007 with the goal of creating a place where people could have more fun with their creative activities. Currently, there are over 84 million people registered.

