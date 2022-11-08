London Gold Photoshoot at the Fairmont Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona
The beautiful sky and architecture of the hotel made for an incredible backdrop for their fall jewelry collection.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Gold showcased its latest designs during a stunning fall photoshoot at the Fairmont Scottsdale Hotel in Arizona. The Fairmont Scottsdale Hotel was chosen for this photoshoot because of its beautiful architecture and the lush desert landscape surrounding it. The company wanted the collection to be shot in a beautiful setting showcasing its unique designs.
The shoot featured local model Peyton Toledo of Ford Modeling and talented photographer Dillon Driscoll. Hair and makeup were provided by Leiah Scheibel, with jewelry stylists from London Gold Jewelers curating the collection for each shoot. The collection showcased a variety of styles and colors, each designed to complement the season’s hottest trends.
The collection featured designer jewelry, diamond tennis necklaces, large statement rings, engagement rings, and diamond bracelets! Jewelry created by London Gold Jewelers along with international designers - Yael, I.Reiss, and Doves by Doron Paloma were included in the photoshoot. Beautiful Arizona sky and sunshine combined with the stunning architecture of the Fairmont Hotel made for an incredible collaboration of talented people with gorgeous and unique jewelry.
About the Company:
London Gold
London Gold prides itself in being a retailer that is not only a place where people go to shop for fine jewelry—but also one which serves as a destination point: the place they think of when they need something special. Customers from around the world are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. They carry imported Italian designer pieces as well as 14 karat, 18 karat and platinum jewelry—all crafted by master jewelers. Their selection of precious stones is unparalleled, and they carry beautiful ensembles made from the finest gems. London Gold is the place to go when hunting for a meaningful gift.
David Diamond
London Gold
+1 480.367.1717
marketing@londongold.com