Profire Energy to Present and Host Investor Meetings at the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 17th

/EIN News/ -- LINDON, Utah, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today announced that Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, & Cameron Tidball, Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The presentation will be held in person and webcast LIVE at 10:15am CT. The webcast can be accessed by clicking here.

Qualified investors interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS conferences should contact Steven Hooser at (214) 872-2710 or shooser@threepa.com.

About Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry; however, the Company has started to succeed in several diversified non-oil and gas markets as well. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

