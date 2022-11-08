Submit Release
/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, November 8, 2022/

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Montréal, Quebec


Private meetings.


1:45 p.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a Quebec energy company and meet with workers. A media availability will follow.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 1:30 p.m.
  • The media availability will begin at approximately 2:45 p.m.
  • Media wishing to cover the media availability only are asked to arrive no later than 2:15 p.m.
  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.

4:00 p.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with leaders of major employers in Quebec to discuss the government's plan to deliver economic opportunities and jobs for workers.



Closed to media.

