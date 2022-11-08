eXp Realty Opens Operations in Poland, Marking the Fifth New Market To Open in 2022

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the fastest-growing real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), has expanded into Poland. eXp Realty now operates in 23 markets with more than 86,000 agents around the world.



eXp Realty’s agile cloud-based work platform has allowed it to expand rapidly across the globe in recent years. Poland marks the fifth market to open in 2022, following the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand and Chile earlier this year.

“Poland’s rapid growth and continued resilience in the real estate market along with its rich and multi-cultural history, speaks to the attractiveness of its property sector for both foreign and domestic investments and strategically complements our existing European presence, ” said Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer. “We are changing the way real estate is done around the world and are excited to empower agents in Poland with our unique model built for success.”

eXp Realty’s brokerage operations in Poland is led by Dorota Chomuntowska who joined the company with more than 11 years of real estate broker experience in Poland and other international markets. “eXp Realty’s innovative and agent-centric model will positively change the lives of so many in the Polish real estate market,” says Chomuntowska. “It has been such an honor to begin this journey in Poland and I look forward to leading eXp’s expansion across the country.”

eXp Realty’s financial model for residential and commercial real estate agents offers an attractive commission structure, providing agents with an opportunity to earn additional income by helping to grow the company’s agent base and production globally, and earn equity in the company through listing and selling activities. eXp Realty’s cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, the company’s immersive and collaborative virtual platform, which enables its agents to communicate, meet and conduct business in the metaverse.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 86,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile and Poland and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

