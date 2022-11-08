Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,772 in the last 365 days.

ibex Wins Top Awards at Pakistan Software Houses Association ICT Awards 2022

Takes Gold Awards for Best BPO and Gender Diversity and Inclusivity; Silver Award for Top Exporter Services

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that ibex Pakistan won three major awards, including gold for The Best BPO and Gender Diversity and Inclusivity and silver for Top Exporter Services, at the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) ICT Awards 2022.

“We are honored and proud to be recognized as the top BPO and for our outstanding and inclusive culture at ibex,” said ibex Chief Executive Officer Bob Dechant. “Innovation is in our DNA, and we continue to invest in developing next-generation technology to ensure the best service and value for our clients. Our employee experience is second to none in Pakistan, and around the world. Combining our award-winner technology with the best employee experience enables ibex to deliver amazing customer experiences for many of the world’s top brands.”

ibex Pakistan is an excellent example of ibex’s diverse and inclusive culture. Over the past two years, the number of female employees in ibex Pakistan has doubled, from less than 1,000 to more than 2,000 today. In addition, the Women of ibex, an ERG with the mission to increase opportunities and impact for women throughout the company, provides a forum for advice, resources and support from other women. These examples are aligned with ibex’s strategy to build the most inclusive and diverse workforce in the BPO industry.  

“I am proud to call ibex a disrupter, not only in terms of pioneering new CX technology but also in shattering long-standing barriers to diversity and inclusion,” Dechant added. “ibex is dedicated to accelerating the IT-BPO industry and achieving new heights for our employees and our clients.”

About ibex     
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.     

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn

ibex Media Contact:
Dan Burris
ibex
daniel.burris@ibex.co

ibex Investor Contact:
Michael Darwal
ibex
Michael.Darwal@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31da9190-1fce-4695-8e87-23b9ec9c501e


Primary Logo

ibex Wins P@SHA ICT Awards 2022

ibex Pakistan won three major awards, including gold for The Best BPO and Gender Diversity and Inclusivity and silver for Top Exporter Services.

You just read:

ibex Wins Top Awards at Pakistan Software Houses Association ICT Awards 2022

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.