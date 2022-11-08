Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys Host FREE Thanksgiving Giveaway to Bring 1,000 Holiday Meal Packages to Albuquerque Families

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is hosting a FREE Albuquerque Thanksgiving drive-thru event on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is hosting a FREE Albuquerque Thanksgiving drive-thru event on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park (9401 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113) to give away 1,000 packages that each include a $20 gift card and side fixings. As the event is non-contact, locals are asked to remain in their vehicles and just open their trunk or a side door to allow volunteers to easily place items inside. Quantities are limited, so only one Thanksgiving package will be handed out per vehicle, on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. No exceptions will be made.

"With rising costs and a variety of food shortages, we hope that our carefully assembled care packages will help local families enjoy a more bountiful Thanksgiving meal with their loved ones," shared attorney Kevin Rowe. "We also hope to spread even more holiday cheer with the kick-off of our annual 25 Days of Giving contest that begins the day after Thanksgiving."

For more information about Lerner and Rowe's Albuquerque Thanksgiving Giveaway visit LernerAndRowe.com/thanksgiving-giveaways, follow the law firm's Facebook page, call 505-544-4444, or email Cindy Ernst at cernst@lernerandrowe.com.

More about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 20 attorneys and nearly 500 support employees located in New Mexico, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Tennessee, California, Washington, Oregon, and Indiana. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Albuquerque, please call (505) 544-4444. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

###

Media Contact

Kevin Rowe, Esq., Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys, (505) 544-4444, krowe@lernerandrowe.com

SOURCE Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys