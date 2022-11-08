Logistics + Tech Summit Unveils Agenda Featuring Sessions and Speakers from Walmart, Kroger, Shipt, and More

Thousands of Attendees Expected at Industry Conference Dedicated to Building the Next Generation of Logistics Technology; Virtual Event Set for November 15-16

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyperTrack , the leader in logistics APIs, today announced the complete agenda for Logistics + Tech Summit , a virtual event for logistics builders and executives developing the next generation of technology for gig work, field service, sales, and on-demand delivery. The roster includes speakers from Walmart, Shipt, iFIT, and Kroger, among many others. The virtual conference will take place November 15-16 and will feature keynotes from industry leaders as well as executive roundtables, case studies, and hands-on workshops with certification opportunities.



“The mission of Logistics + Tech Summit is to bring together the industry’s greatest minds to share their knowledge and best practices for adapting to the ever-changing economy,” said Kashyap Deorah, founder and CEO of HyperTrack. “The inaugural event will host thought leaders, technical experts, and business innovators from the world’s largest and most successful organizations to share their last-mile logistics experiences, best practices, and ideas. We look forward to expanding our event roster further in 2023 by hosting in-person events across the globe.”

Logistics + Tech Summit will host the world’s largest tech community of 300+ companies across 80 countries. Attendees will include logistics technology builders and executives comprised of engineers, architects, product managers, chief technology officers (CTOs), and operations and engineering leaders. With support from community partners Data Science Connect and Home Delivery World , attendees will gain insight into the logistics landscape, best practices for improving performance and reliability, and a deep dive into the core technology that’s powering leading-edge logistics solutions.

Keynote speakers include:

Kashyap Deorah, founder and CEO of HyperTrack will discuss logistics trends shaping the new economy.

will discuss logistics trends shaping the new economy. Ram Kakkad, head of product at HyperTrack will share an overview of HyperTrack’s API platform and groundbreaking new product functionality.

Notable roundtables and panel discussions include:

“Logistics Technology for the New Economy” : Speakers from Walmart and Point Pickup will discuss processes and tools required to support on-demand delivery in the new economy.

: Speakers from Walmart and Point Pickup will discuss processes and tools required to support on-demand delivery in the new economy. “Best Practices in Last Mile Logistics” : Chris Preimesberger, editor for ZDNet and VentureBeat, will moderate a roundtable with executives from Kroger, iFIT, and Shipt exploring last-mile fulfillment and key insights for managing logistics processes and technology.

: Chris Preimesberger, editor for ZDNet and VentureBeat, will moderate a roundtable with executives from Kroger, iFIT, and Shipt exploring last-mile fulfillment and key insights for managing logistics processes and technology. “Past, Present and Future of Gig Work” : Executives from Jobox and Gigable will discuss key drivers shaping the gig economy and the challenges and opportunities of on-demand labor.

: Executives from Jobox and Gigable will discuss key drivers shaping the gig economy and the challenges and opportunities of on-demand labor. “Improving Field Service Reliability and Productivity with Logistics Tech” : Speakers from W Energy, Groundworks, and Appify will share how last mile logistics technology is improving reliability and productivity for their field service teams.

: Speakers from W Energy, Groundworks, and Appify will share how last mile logistics technology is improving reliability and productivity for their field service teams. “Key Operational Considerations in Implementing Last Mile Logistics Tech”: Executives from A&B Courier and MagaLoop will discuss how technology can be used to automate and streamline business operations.



Additional sessions include key industry case studies, hands-on workshops, and insights from HyperTrack’s leading product and engineering team. The full agenda can be found here .

To register for the event, please visit: hypertrack.com/logisticstechsummit

About HyperTrack

HyperTrack is the #1 API platform for logistics tech builders who are developing technology for last mile fulfillment use cases. Our APIs for order planning, assignment, tracking, and verification learn from ground truth data to improve operational KPIs including job completion rate, workforce reliability, productivity and on-time delivery. Customers across all inhabited continents use HyperTrack’s comprehensive suite of APIs, SDKs, and webhooks. For more information, visit www.hypertrack.com .