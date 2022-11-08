New Supportiv Resources Help Strengthen Emotional Wellness Despite Physical Health Struggles

Supportiv, the pioneer in Conversational Care™ and Precision Peer Support™, releases new resources to navigate the impact of physical health on mood and mental health.

Since covid first rocked the world, most people have been struggling to weather the combination of widespread viral illness, chronic conditions, acute injuries, and emotional exhaustion. This has caused a ripple effect, exhausting individuals' resilience against illness in general.

How can individuals avoid crumbling under the pressure of physical illness, while managing mental health struggles? Especially when they're already so burnt out?

Along with the burnout caused by multiple waves of a pandemic, some populations have seen an almost doubled rate of emotional instability since 2019. This does not bode well for those faced with physical health struggles.

Any condition that alters one's physical state can have an impact on mood. These conditions could range from disability to pain to long covid, and even to substance use and eating disorders, which intimately entwine physical and mental health.

Supportiv CEO and Co-Founder Helena Plater-Zyberk encapsulates the relationship between mood and physical health: "Being at the end of our proverbial ropes, perhaps now more than ever, we are all more vulnerable to the mood impact of sickness and health struggles. With stress at all-time highs, we are both more likely to fall ill and to have trouble coping emotionally with that illness."

Supportiv Co-Founder Pouria Mojabi drills down on the importance of supporting our mental health through sickness: "Your mental health doesn't just take the day off when you're sick. On the contrary, sickness can cause limitations, frustration, and even hopelessness that amplify any other emotional struggles. If you're stressed at work, sickness causes fear about keeping up. If you don't have a support system, sickness makes you feel even more vulnerable. And if you have caregiving responsibilities, sickness deals a double-blow to you and the person who relies on you."

In addition to tangible resources to cope with and heal from health problems, individuals also need emotional resources to support themselves. This new collection of articles and resources provides such support, through sickness and health.

Titles in Supportiv's new Health Collection (https://www.supportiv.com/health ) span various mind-body struggles, including:

If You Can't Resolve Your Pain, Mindfully Notice It

Troubleshoot Back Pain By Looking At Lifestyle Factors

Why Disability And Hope Need To Coexist

Long Covid And Mental Health: What To Expect

When A Loved One Struggles With Substance Use Or Addiction…

When Chronic Pain Becomes Too Much, Here's How To Manage

Starving Yourself Is Emotional Self Harm

Spoonie Self Care: Spend Your Energy Strategically

Realistic Chronic Pain Quotes

Pandemic Burnout: Why It's Not Going Away And What To Do About It

How To Embrace Food Freedom For Body Image Struggles

Why Is Nicotine So Appealing? Nicotine Dependence And Mental Health

Arthritis Pain Relief Without Drugs: Game Your Brain

You Know Someone In Eating Disorder Recovery: What's That Mean For You?

What To Know About Health Anxiety And When To Trust Your Gut

Find considerations for weathering health struggles at https://www.supportiv.com/health.

In addition to its peer-to-peer support network, relevant Supportiv articles and tips also surface in real-time inside its 24/7 peer support chats. By typing a few words in response to the question: "What's your struggle?" users are matched in under a minute to topic-specific peer-to-peer group chats for anonymous support–from feeling left out to family drama, from breakups to making friends, and from anxiety to apathy. Even experiences regarding anger, trauma, and discrimination are up for discussion in Supportiv's anonymous peer support chats.

Supportiv has already enabled over 1.2 million users to feel less lonely, anxious, stressed, misunderstood, and hopeless through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. See what real users have to say, here: http://www.supportiv.com/users-testimonials.

