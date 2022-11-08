Viridian Therapeutics to Participate in Guggenheim 4th Annual Neuro/Immunology Conference on November 15th

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN, a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, today announced that management will participate in the Guggenheim 4th Annual Neuro/Immunology Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.



Guggenheim 4th Annual Neuro/Immunology Conference



Format: Fireside Chat Date: November 15, 2022 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET Webcast link: Registration link



The live webcast and a replay of the fireside chats can also be accessed under " Events " in the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics website.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies. Viridian's most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). VRDN-002 is a distinct anti-IGF-1R antibody and incorporates half-life extension technology. VRDN-003 is an extended half-life version of VRDN-001. Both VRDN-002 and VRDN-003 are designed for administration as convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous injections. TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Investor and Media Contact:

John Jordan

Viridian Therapeutics

Vice President, Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

617-272-4691

IR@viridiantherapeutics.com