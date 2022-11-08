Ryan Recognized as One of Austin's Top Workplaces for the Ninth Consecutive Year

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named to the Austin American-Statesman's 2022 Top Workplaces list. This is the ninth consecutive year and 12th total time the Firm has been named to this prestigious list recognizing 100 of the top companies and organizations in the greater Austin area.

"Being recognized as a top workplace in Austin for the ninth consecutive year is an honor and a testament to the leading workplace environment we have created," said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer. "Even with the immense corporate growth Austin has seen in recent years, Ryan continues to be recognized as an employer of choice. We thank our dedicated Austin team members for their commitment to the Firm, each other, and our clients."

The Top Workplaces list is based on the results of employee feedback surveys administered by Energage, a leading research firm specializing in creating engaging workplace cultures. The employee survey gathers responses from more than 15 categories, including leadership and direction, ethics, and values, and how well employees are treated.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they are allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That is paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

