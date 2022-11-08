Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc Sponsors Becker's Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting - The CEO + CFO Roundtable

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc CDIO today announced that it is sponsoring Becker's Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting, "The CEO + CFO Roundtable." The conference is taking place this week, November 7-10, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Chicago. As part of Cardio Diagnostics' sponsorship, Meesha Dogan, CEO, is sharing insights on the role of epigenetics in combating and altering the trajectory of heart disease at booth #120.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005658/en/

Becker's Hospital Review conferences are among the healthcare industry's leading events covering hospital leaders' business, operational and patient-centered concerns. This annual meeting brings together more than 1000 CEOs and CFOs from across the country to discuss critical hospital leadership and management issues.

Cardio's mission is to help physicians better detect and treat cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. At the core of its cardiovascular solutions is a proprietary Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine™ created at the University of Iowa by company founders Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., and Robert Philibert, MD, Ph.D. This technology enables the development of a series of tests for precision prevention and early detection and assists in the personalized treatment of major types of cardiovascular diseases and associated co-morbidities.

"We are pleased to sponsor Becker's Hospital Review 10th Annual Meeting and participate in this important event for healthcare leaders," said Dogan. "This is a great opportunity to share Cardio's insights on how we are partnering with leading healthcare organizations to drive risk stratification and population health initiatives that can bend the curve in heart disease, help lower costs and improve patient care."

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is a biotechnology company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic EngineTM ("Core Technology") for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for enabling improved prevention, early detection, and assists in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the business combination between Mana Capital and Cardio. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believe," "predict," "potential," "continue," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "would," "seem," "seek," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and they must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the combined company's expectations with respect to financial results, future performance, development and commercialization of products and services, the potential benefits and impact of combined company's products and services, potential regulatory approvals, anticipated financial impacts and other effects of the business combination on the combined company's business, and the size and potential growth of current or future markets for the combined company's products and services. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the combined company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the success, cost and timing of the combined company's product development and commercialization activities, including the degree that Epi+Gen CHD™, Cardio's initial test, is accepted and adopted by patients, healthcare professionals and participants in other key channels; the impact of COVID-19 on the combined company's business; the inability to maintain the listing of the combined company's common stock on the Nasdaq following the business combination; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the inability of the combined company to raise financing in the future; the inability of the combined company to obtain and maintain regulatory clearance or approval for its tests, and any related restrictions and limitations of any cleared or approved product; the inability of the combined company to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the inability of the combined company to maintain its existing or future license, manufacturing, supply and distribution agreements; the inability of the combined company to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that could serve the same or similar functions are the combined company's products and services; the size and growth potential of the markets for the combined company's products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of the combined company's products and services and reimbursement for medical tests conducted using the combined company's products and services; the combined company's estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the combined company's financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the business combination, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in the combined company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The combined company cautions readers that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The combined company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005658/en/