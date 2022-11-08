Fujifilm Introduces SCENARIA View Focus Edition CT Scanner with Cardio StillShot, a new Cardiac Motion Correction Feature

Cardio StillShot enables 6x higher temporal resolution compared to conventional image reconstruction methods by detecting and correcting motion in the heart

/EIN News/ -- Lexington, MA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, announced the U.S. launch of the SCENARIA View Focus Edition Computed Tomography (CT) system, a premium scanner with an advanced Cardiac Motion Correction feature, called Cardio StillShot. The system is designed for routine and advanced clinical applications, including coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA), interventional CT, extended coverage shuttle scanning for perfusion exams, and dual energy examinations. The system will be showcased for the first time at the 2022 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting held November 27 – December 1 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Like every person is different, so is every heart. The rhythm of the heart affects CT image quality and the rhythm of workflow. At heart rates of 60-75 beats per minute (BPM), there is adequate time to take images between heartbeats. However, when heart rates rise above 75 BPM, the imaging time window becomes too short and can cause non-diagnostic images. Dependable detailed imaging of the coronary arteries requires high temporal resolution.

Fujifilm’s Cardio StillShot feature helps clinicians capture clear images of the heart - even on the most challenging heart rhythms by simultaneously acquiring two data sets in the scan. These data sets are then compared against each other to detect and correct motion. The final images have an effective temporal resolution of just 28 milliseconds, compared to 175 milliseconds without Cardio StillShot.

“Providers need a powerful CT system that gives them the diagnostic confidence to make the right treatment decisions for their patients,” said Mark Silverman, director of marketing for CT, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “Fujifilm’s SCENARIA View Focus Edition makes this possible through the convergence of high temporal resolution, enhanced workflow that reduce examination time, and advanced dose reduction capabilities.”

Fujifilm received FDA clearance for the SCENARIA View Focus Edition in April 2022. For more information on the system, click here.

