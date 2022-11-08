Submit Release
AnaBios Announces Inaugural Translational Research Conference to Be Held in San Diego

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaBios today announced the inaugural Translational Research Conference to be held Feb. 27-28, 2023, in San Diego, California. The conference will gather pharmaceutical, biotech and academic scientists from around the world to share recent advances in translational sciences designed to help improve successful clinical outcomes in humans. 

"AnaBios is truly excited to present this groundbreaking conference, entirely focused on human-centered preclinical models to overcome the limitations of animal models," said Dr. Chris Mathes, Chief Commercial Officer of AnaBios. "Attendees can expect to learn from and interact with key opinion leaders in a variety of research areas, including pain, heart disease, respiratory therapeutics and liver biology."  

Keynote speakers for the Translational Research Conference are Dr. Ted Price (University of Texas at Dallas) and Dr. Kalyanam Shivkumar (University of California-Los Angeles).  Currently, 15 speakers are confirmed for the two-day conference. Agenda and registration information can be found at https://translationalresearchconference.com/.

About AnaBios Corporation

AnaBios Corporation is a leading preclinical contract research organization (CRO) that focuses on translational research with unique capabilities to measure drug activity directly in human tissue and cells. Located in San Diego, California, AnaBios aims to establish the safety and efficacy of novel compounds through its advanced, human-focused translational technologies. AnaBios primarily focuses on areas of high, unmet medical need, including cardiac disease, lung disease, CNS disorders and pain and itch. As a preclinical CRO, AnaBios has the most extensive network of hospitals and transplant centers for obtaining human tissue samples from ethically consented donors for ex vivo analysis. For more information about AnaBios, visit http://www.anabios.com

