Noble Oak Safety & Training to Host Upcoming 2023 ArborFest EXPO

Noble Oak Safety & Training is proud to announce that they will be hosting the 2023 ArborFest EXPO. The event is scheduled to take place at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in Asheville, North Carolina between March 31 and April 2, 2023. ArborFest EXPO, which has traditionally been hosted by Sherrilltree, will continue to be sponsored by them, but with Noble Oak Safety & Training managing all aspects of the event for the very first time.

/EIN News/ -- ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Sherrilltree hosted the previous three ArborFest EXPOs, they decided to make a change in the event's management based on the growing needs of their attendees. Noble Oak Safety & Training, parent company to NJ Crane Expert, has developed a positive reputation within the industry, specifically regarding the exceptional level of training and education it provides. At the 2023 ArborFest EXPO attendees can look forward to the same white glove experience Noble Oak is known for, but on a larger scale.

"Sherrilltree has been in operation for over 50 years and is a business that is all about connecting tree enthusiasts with top quality gear at great prices." Remarks Tripp Wyckoff, CEO of Vertical Supply Group, Sherrilltree's parent company. "We know the stellar reputation of Noble Oak Safety & Training, as well as NJ Crane Expert, and believe they share our dedication and values. We are confident that partnering with them to manage ArborFest EXPO has the potential to reach more tree care professionals and new industry professionals than ever before. Additionally, with their large network of partners, they will bring new voices, new exhibitors, and programs to make this event the most successful to date."

Rising to the occasion and this exciting new opportunity, Noble Oak Safety & Training is looking forward to expanding the offerings of the upcoming event. For example, the event previously boasted 30-40 exhibitors on the tradeshow floor; Noble Oak will use its network of partners and industry innovators to expand the tradeshow floor. Additionally, the event will include more outdoor demonstration and instructional sessions as well as an outdoor jobsite scenario which will highlight jobsite equipment and safety. On Sunday, the final day of the event, the future ArborFest EXPO will also feature a full day of workshops including participation from other industry trainers and training organizations.

Noble Oak is not only going to expand offerings and training opportunities, but they are also striving to extend the reach and accessibility of the event. While regional attendees are expected and encouraged, the goal is to bring in a diverse group of industry professionals from all over. For this reason, Noble Oak will work with local hotels, and it has already confirmed that the agricultural center will be open for RV camping. Whether you attend for just one day, or the whole weekend, Noble Oak is excited to bring you the best ArborFest EXPO experience to date. For those looking to network or work with some of the industry's top trainers, those in attendance will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with trainers from Academy Trained and NJ Crane Expert, as well as Ryan Torcicollo, Mark Chisholm, Emmett Shutts, Matthew Meckley, Megan Bujnowski and more.

