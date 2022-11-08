El Pollo Loco Partners with Feeding America® to Provide Millions of Meals for People in Need

The fire-grilled chicken restaurant instated a customer round-up campaign at its registers beginning November 3

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announced a new partnership with Feeding America® to raise money for the Feeding America network of local food banks. The campaign will benefit families experiencing hunger in communities where participating El Pollo Loco restaurants are located.

El Pollo Loco has committed to raising at least $150,000 and is working toward a goal of $400,000 via a limited time customer round-up campaign at participating restaurants. The partnership with Feeding America allows El Pollo Loco to join forces with its community of fans and customers to raise funds that will help provide 4 million nutritious meals* for neighbors and local individuals facing hunger.

El Pollo Loco Charities, the brand’s nonprofit 501c charity, will be matching the first 100,000 customer roundups to help boost the campaign. El Pollo Loco Charities was created and powered by employee and franchise volunteers and has long been committed to helping people experiencing food insecurity by supporting various service organizations in their communities.

“El Pollo Loco is passionate about ending hunger and targeting food insecurity through strategic partnerships,” said El Pollo Loco CEO Larry Roberts. “We at El Pollo Loco have long admired the incredible work of Feeding America and are eager to help them get one step closer to achieving their goal of ensuring equitable access to nutritious food across the country.

90 percent of donations made through this campaign will be distributed by Feeding America to local food banks serving the communities surrounding the restaurant locations where the customer donation was made.

“Nearly one in eight people in America are facing hunger,” said Feeding America Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Lauren Biedron. “And we are grateful for the support of El Pollo Loco and their customers as we work to end hunger in communities across the nation and help supply more people with the meals they need to thrive.”

The campaign will conclude on June 30, 2023. To find the El Pollo Loco location nearest you download the El Pollo Loco app or visit www.elpolloloco.com

* $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 485 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

