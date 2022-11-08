Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market to reach $74,650.7 Million registering a CAGR of 56.2% revenue by 2028

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Industry

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market 2022

The global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 74,650.7 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 56.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Coherent Market Insights, Inc.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the term used to describe the development of original systems using software and algorithms that are capable of carrying out specific activities without the assistance or direction of humans. Multiple technologies, including machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and vision, are combined to create artificial intelligence. Healthcare uses AI to analyse complicated medical and diagnostic imaging data and approximate human cognition. Artificial intelligence is mostly employed in the medical field to examine the connection between patient outcomes and treatment methods.

Key indicators of market background, such as value chain analysis and supply chain, compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), and year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market are explained in Coherent Market Insights' study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative development projections of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market over the forecast period.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the market, as well as manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and investors, as it can help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market can leverage the information and statistics presented in Coherent Market Insights' research report.

The report includes facts and figures related to the macro- as well as micro-economic factors that are impacting the growth of the market. The study also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market. Furthermore, regional players and new entrants in the market can also use the information presented in this report to make business decisions and gain momentum in the market.

Key Companies-

• IBM Corporation

• Google LLC

• Medtronic Plc

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Nvidia Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• iCarbonX

• CloudMedx Inc.

• Atomwise Inc.

• Next IT Corporation

Key Segments of Market

By Products and Services:

Hardware

Software & Services

By Technology:

Speech Recognition

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Context Aware Processing

By Application:

Imaging & Diagnostics

Home Health

Medical Device and Robotics

Virtual Assistants

Others

Research Methodology

In Coherent Market Insights' research report, exclusive research methodology is utilized to conduct comprehensive research on the development of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market, and reach conclusions on the future growth factors of the market. In this research methodology, secondary and primary research is utilized by analysts to ensure precision and reliability of the conclusions.

Secondary resources are referred by analysts during the evaluation of the market study, which comprise facts and figures from World Bank, IMF, US Energy Information Administration, International Energy Agency, local & regional government websites, white papers, trade journals, and external and internal databases.

Analysts have thoroughly interviewed several industry experts, such as sales supervisors, sales operation managers, product portfolio managers, senior managers, market intelligence managers, marketing/product managers, engineering managers, and production managers to provide insightful information.

Comprehensive information acquired from primary resources and secondary resources is validated from companies operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market to make Coherent Market Insights' projection on growth prospects of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market more accurate and reliable.

Influence of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report:

- Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market.

- Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market recent innovations and major events.

- Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the market-leading players.

- Conclusive study about the growth plot of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market for forthcoming years.

- In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

- Favourable impression inside vital technological and Market latest trends striking the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market.

The market factors explained in the report:

Market Overview: It includes Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market study scope, top key players, segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.

Executive Summary: The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Regional Study: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market report is studied on the basis of market size by application, the market size by product, key players, and market forecast.

Key Players: This part of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market report discusses expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the global Antioxidant for Cosmetic market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecasts for all years of the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2028 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

