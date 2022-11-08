Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size Hit USD 46.31 Billion at a CAGR of 14.1% in 2030

Market Size – USD 14.15 Billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.1%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Learning Management System (LMS) market was valued at USD 14.15 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 46.31 Billion by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 14.1%. LMS market research study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the revenue generated by the LMS vendors locally and globally. It includes the analysis of key strategies, business models, geographic presence, market dynamics, industry outlook, competitive landscape, and LMS market revenue for all segments. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the LMS market. The factors driving the LMS market are the growing adoption for digital learning solutions, increasing enterprise mobility and BYOD, and government regulations and initiatives promoting the growth of LMS.

Owing to rising urbanization and digitalization across the world, the academic end-user sectors is estimated to gain traction in the K-12 and the higher education due to the need for managing the existing conventional education to cater the growing learner population, which is expected to supplement the growth of LMS market. An increasing number of key players are partnering up with the major core companies in the above sectors to provide superior and more efficient customer engagement to help them grow their business as well as redefine experiences for the learners. The telecom and IT corporate end-user is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2019. Business in the IT software and technology industry face the need of training their resources due to the highly competitive nature and ever changing technology in the IT industry to maintain a competitive edge over the competitors. The LMS market presents several opportunities for the vendors due increasing number of online digital transactions, increasing standards of living in developing countries. The growth of LMS market is expected to be restrained due to over dependency on traditional learning solutions and the reluctance to adopt new technology and the lack of skilled workforce, instructors, and trainers.

It is anticipated that extensive research and development funded by various companies, along with the enhancements of the cloud computing services would help in overcoming this challenge and convert it into an opportunity for the LMS market to thrive upon. Availability of centralized eLearning content, 24x7 accesses to learning content, tracking of user performance and learner progress, low learning costs, compliance management for enterprises, integrations with social media for better interaction, and scalable and updated learning course structures for the learners are some of the key benefits offered by the LMS solutions. The ecosystem of the LMS market comprises of several small and large enterprises. These players are developing in house solutions by spending a larger share of revenue in the innovation of the products.

Top Profiled in the Learning Management System (LMS) Market Report:

• Blackboard

• Cornerstone OnDemand

• D2L Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• McGraw-Hill

• Oracle Corporation

• Pearson PLC

• SABA Software Inc

• Paradiso Solutions LLC

• Docebo Inc

Market Segmentation:

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Cloud

• On-premise

Monetization Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Paid

• Subscription

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Educational Institutes

• Enterprise

• Government

• Healthcare

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Learning Management System (LMS) Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Learning Management System (LMS) industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Learning Management System (LMS) Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Learning Management System (LMS) Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

