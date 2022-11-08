Agriculture Technology as Service Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth & Demand Report 2021- 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need to increase global food production owing to rapidly increasing global population is a key factor driving market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Agriculture Technology as a Service market research may be useful for leading businesses looking for new sources of income, as well as for businesses aiming to diversify into new markets or expand their current operations, as well as for businesses seeking to diversify into new markets. An Emergen Research report of 250 pages features 194 tables, 189 charts, and graphics. Our new study is ideal for anyone who wants to learn about the global Agriculture Technology as a Service market commercially and deeply, as well as to analyze the market segments in depth. With the help of our recent study, you can analyze the entire regional and global market for Agriculture Technology as a Service. To increase market share, you must obtain financial analysis of the entire market and its segments. Our research suggests there are significant opportunities in this rapidly expanding market for energy storage technology. Look at how you might take advantage of these revenue-generating opportunities. Additionally, the research will help you develop growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and improve business productivity by enabling you to make better strategic decisions.

The global Agriculture Technology as a Service market size is expected to reach USD 4.93 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to increase global food production owing to rapid growth in global population. Manufacturers turned service providers are offering affordable agriculture technologies as services to small farmers, which is helping them to enhance productivity and farming efficiency. Growing preference towards drone farming, smart livestock monitoring, autonomous-farming machinery, and smart-building and -equipment management are other key factors boosting demand for services related to agriculture technologies. Increasing utilization of smart crop monitoring solutions, which aims at optimizing resource usage and crop growth through real-time, precises and location-dependent adjustments are driving growth of the agriculture technology as a service market. Farmers are adopting drone farming as it provides more frequent, cost-effective remote monitoring of large areas, and enables remote interventions to boost yield and reduce losses caused by crop pests. Growing interest towards precision farming in developing countries is also driving demand for services related to agriculture technology. Precision farming includes yield monitoring, field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking & forecasting, irrigation management, inventory management, and farm labor management. Limited availability of natural resources such as arable land and freshwater across the world is boosting popularity of precision farming. Moreover, rising cost of labor owing to decline in agricultural workforce is another key factor driving demand for precision farming.

The global Agriculture Technology as a Service market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Agriculture Technology as a Service market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture plc, Airbus S.A.S., AT&T Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., Topcon Corporation, and SGS S.A.

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Agriculture Technology as a Service market following the emergence. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Agriculture Technology as a Service market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Guidance Technology

Data Analytics and Intelligence

Variable Rate Application Technology

Sensing Technology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Soil Management

Navigation and Positioning

Yield Mapping and Monitoring

Crop Health Management

Others

The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:

Overview of the company’s Agriculture Technology as a Service products & services

Analysis of recent financial performance–annual revenue of the companies

Assessment of developments–activities, acquisitions, production capacity, deals, new service offerings and collaborations

