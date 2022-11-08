Proposed pavement replacement and levee construction on Iowa 333 from BNSF railroad to .6 miles east of I-29 in Fremont County to be discussed on November 15, 2022

AMES, Iowa – November 8, 2022– The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for the proposed pavement replacement and levee construction on Iowa 333 from BNSF railroad to .6 miles east of I-29 in Fremont County.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in the summer of 2023.

Traffic will be maintained at all times during construction via I-29 and U.S. 275.

For general information regarding the project contact, Scott Suhr, Transportation Planner, Iowa DOT District 4 Office, 2210 E 7th Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022, phone 712-243-7627, email scott.suhr@iowadot.us.

Interpretation and translation services are available in several languages for free. Please notify the contact listed above if you require a language other than English. Servicios de interpretación y traducción están disponibles en varios idiomas gratis. Favor de notificar el contacto enumerado a continuación si requiere un idioma que no sea inglés.

Visit www.iowadot.gov/pim anytime for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and to view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. You can also sign up for a REACH account to easily submit comments, register for public meetings, or view the virtual presentation without logging into the system again.

If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: www.bit.ly/iowadot5125. Comments must be received by November 25, 2022 to be considered.



#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.