Healthcare Biometrics Market to reach $32,975.0 Million growing a CAGR of 24.4% revenue by 2030 | 3M Cogent

The global Healthcare Biometrics market size is expected to reach USD 32,975.0 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24..4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Coherent Market Insights, Inc.

In the area of healthcare, biometrics largely refers to patient identification and giving users access control. Additionally, clinical trial participants' information is protected and fraud is detected using biometrics. In order to claim benefits as paid, healthcare insurers in the U.S. frequently encounter fraud and distortion of data. Healthcare biometrics is the best answer for data security and fraudulent claims, and it can help the government and health insurance avoid spending billions of dollars. Secured patient identification is necessary to verify medical staff, manage logical access to centralised archives of digitalized patient data, and restrict physical access to hospital wards and buildings.

Key Companies-

• BIO-key International.

• Fujitsu Limited.

• 3M Cogent, Inc.

• MorphoTrust

• Imprivata, Inc.

• Crossmatch Technologies, Inc.

• Toshiba Medical System Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Integrated Biometrics

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Key Segments of Market

By Application:

Logical Access Control

Transaction Authentication

Physical Access Control

By Technology:

Face Recognition

Iris Recognition

Hand Recognition

Voice Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Vein Recognition

Signature Recognition

