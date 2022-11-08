Aluminum Foil Market Current Scenario Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, and Regional Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of using aluminum foil for packaging, food sector, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and industrial applications is a significant factor

Market Size – USD 25.34 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.5%, Trends – Rising demand for aluminum foils as they can be recycled more successfully than plastic and produce less waste” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest market research report focuses on the global Aluminum Foil market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Aluminum Foil market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors. Aluminum Foil industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors.

The global aluminum foil market size was USD 25.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven by factors such as availability, durability, environmental sustainability, adaptability, high degree of barrier protection, and lightweight aluminum finding greater application in foil and packaging industries, during the forecast period. Increasing need for aluminum foil in the packaging industry is rising as a result of its ability to shield products from harmful elements including oxygen, fats, oils, water vapor, ultraviolet radiation, and light while maintaining their ideal quality and flavor. In addition, aluminum foil is widely used in aseptic packaging to provide environment-friendly and sustainable packaging, which is driving market revenue growth.

Apart from this, demand for recyclable and organic goods is increasing, which is favorable for production of aluminum foil. Due to usage of aluminum foils in cans for beverage packaging the industry is experiencing a rise in demand. Besides, it is expected that increasing use of aluminum trays and packed boxes made from aluminum containers in the food & beverage industry will further drive revenue growth of the aluminum foil market. With increased manufacture and usage of plastics, plastic trash has emerged as the primary environmental problem.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Amcor Plc, Novelis - Hindalco Industries Limited, Zhejiang Junma Aluminium Industry Co., Ltd., Alu Flex Pack AG, Danpak, Stamperia Carcano Giuseppe Spa, Comital SpA, Henan Huawei Aluminum Co., Ltd., Bachmann GmbH, Alufoil Products Pvt. Ltd., and Eurofoil

Some Key Highlights in the Report

On 25 October 2021, Johnson Control made its building operators empowered enough to track health and wellness metrics and sustainability while reducing waste, water, and energy use, as well as lowering a building’s overall carbon footprint.

The pouches segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Revenue growth is expected to be driven owing to most adaptable and flexible packaging options available in the market, as they are strong and provide best protection against moisture, chemicals, dust, and other elements, that might degrade quality of stored goods. Aluminum foil pouches are very portable and useful owing to their lightweight. Furthermore, as aluminum can be recycled, producers have countless options for producing pouches with lower manufacturing costs and greater profitability than plastic, which results in a less carbon impact.

The packaging segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This is due to rising demand for packaged, ready-to-eat food, which has contributed to a considerable increase in aluminum foil packaging revenue growth. For instance, in the U.S. food industry accounts for approximately 5% of the GDP as well as there is a rise in demand for protein-based packaged dairy products. Hence, to meet such demands aluminum foil packaging segment is expected to surge and drive revenue growth. Also, recent economic progress and rise in per capita income of the middle class are also driving revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global aluminum foil market based on product type, thickness, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Foil Wrappers

Pouches

Blister Packs

Collapsible Tubes

Others

Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

07 mm

09 mm

2 mm

4 mm

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Packaging

Industrial

Insulation

Technical

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Consumer Goods

Others

Regional Landscape section of the Aluminum Foil report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

