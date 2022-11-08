Nebulizers Market size is projected to reach USD 2.17 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in prevalence of various respiratory disorders is a key factor driving nebulizers market revenue growth

Nebulizers Market Size – USD 1.12 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Growing environmental and air pollution” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's latest market research report, titled Global Nebulizers Market, provides estimated market size and shares, latest industry trends, global market growth rates, key drivers and opportunities, constraints, product segmentation, and major market players. Cost structure, market size, competitive landscape, product portfolio and specifications, and company profiles.

This report is a fair prototype of the Nebulizers-industry containing an in-depth study of the global Nebulizers market. This report serves as a valuable source of data and information related to this industry. It covers various industry aspects with a particular focus on market scope and application areas. The report identifies the fundamental business strategies adopted by industry experts and offers an insightful study on the value chains and distribution channels of the global market. The report authors have also analyzed current industry trends, growth potential, current overview, and market limitations.

The global nebulizers market size was USD 1.12 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. New innovative product launches, rise in prevalence of various respiratory disorders in addition to growing environmental and air pollution major factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, rising incidences of respiratory disorders, such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), especially in emerging countries led to increasing demand for nebulizer products in the healthcare sector.

WHO's air quality database 2022 included ground measurements of annual mean concentrations of Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), a prevalent urban pollutant that contributes to particle matter and ozone production. Measurements of particulate matter with diameters smaller or equal than 10 μm (PM10) or 2.5 μm (PM2.5), which are both types of pollutants originate from human activities involving fossil fuel combustion, were included in database as well. According to WHO, in addition to outdoor air pollution, indoor smoke is a serious health risk for almost 2.4 billion individuals who cook and heat their apartments with kerosene fuels, biomass, and coal.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1201

Competitive Outlook:

The leading companies operating in the Nebulizers market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Companies profiled in the global Nebulizers market:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., OMRON Corporation, General Electric Company, Briggs Healthcare, Beurer GmbH, Allied Healthcare, Trudell Medical International, Teleflex Incorporated, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC., and Vectura Group Ltd

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The jet nebulizer segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Cost-effectiveness and ease of handling of nebulizers are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Aerosol production with minimum patient cooperation owing to strong flow of gas through a jet nebulizer, which allows solvent evaporation during nebulization, lowering volume given and concentrating aerosol.

The portable segment is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to cost-effectiveness and compact size, which enable easy to use especially for homecare patients. Rapid adoption of portable nebulizer devices as it provides shorter treatment duration, and quiet operation, which helps in improving patient adherence to therapy, is a key factor driving growth of this segment.

The homecare settings segment is expected to register a significant growth owing to increasing number of portable product launch and comparatively cost-effective. Portable devices enable less wastage and ease to use during inhalation therapy, which provide patients to use less effort while using it. High cost of hospital visits and stay is increasing preference for homecare among patients, which is one of the primary factor contributing to growth of the market

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nebulizers-market

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global nebulizers market based on product, modality, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Ultrasonic nebulizer

Jet nebulizer

Mesh nebulizer

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Table-top

Portable

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Clinics

Hospitals

Homecare settings

Key reasons to buy the Global Nebulizers Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Nebulizers market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1201

Regional Outlook of Nebulizers Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request Customization as per your specific requirement@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1201

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/human-microbiome-therapeutics-market-to-be-worth-usd-1-098-4-million-by-2027-key-participants-include-finch-therapeutics-biotagenics-inc-commense-inc-dermbiont-inc-others-846085431.html

Healthcare Chatbots Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/healthcare-chatbots-market-to-be-worth-usd-594-8-million-by-2027-cagr-of-20-3-emergen-research-801773849.html

Photonic Crystals Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/photonic-crystals-market-to-be-worth-usd-99-26-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-8-2-emergen-research-861853976.html

Ground Defense System Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ground-defense-system-market-size-worth-usd-68-28-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-4-8-emergen-research-888398489.html

Directed Energy Weapons Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/directed-energy-weapons-market-size-worth-usd-93-20-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-26-8-emergen-research-803514969.html

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.