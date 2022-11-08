Galco Welcomes Jim Ricciardelli to Board of Directors
Appointment strengthens Galco’s aggressive growth strategyMADISON HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galco Industrial Electronics, Inc. announced that Jim Ricciardelli, former executive vice president of Digi-Key Electronics, has joined the company’s Board of Directors.
“Jim brings valuable experience and a depth of knowledge to our Board, covering many aspects of an eCommerce business as well as strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, sales, marketing, and business development,” said Allison Sabia, chief executive officer for Galco. “He has developed and executed scalable growth strategies while leading and transforming sales, marketing, and business development organizations throughout his career. We look forward to his insightful contributions.”
In his most recent role at Digi-Key Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components, Ricciardelli was executive vice president where he was responsible for global sales, eCommerce, marketing, and business development. Previously, Ricciardelli was vice president of eCommerce strategy at Arrow Electronics, where he led the development of Arrow’s digital business strategy and acquisitions initiatives. Earlier in his career, he was vice president of sales and business development at Lycos.com, an early search engine pioneer.
About Galco
Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Madison Heights, Mich., Galco is a leading eCommerce-driven, MRO-focused distributor of industrial and commercial electrical and electronic control, automation and motion, lighting, and power transmission products. Galco specializes in the distribution of hard-to-find products and offers a full suite of customer services including custom-engineered systems and both send-in and on-site repair. For more information, visit Galco.com.
