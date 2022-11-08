Local Health Food Company, Clean Eatz Kitchen, Announces Partnership with Salt Lake City Stars
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen is excited to announce its new sponsorship with the Salt Lake City Stars. The Stars are one of 17 G League teams that have entered a sponsorship agreement with Clean Eatz Kitchen to provide their personnel with healthy meals throughout the upcoming G League Season. Clean Eatz Kitchen has offices and a distribution center in West Valley City.
“We’re very excited about this new relationship with the Stars. It’s our first sponsorship at the professional sports level and we’re excited the Stars recognize the value that Clean Eatz Kitchen can bring to the organization,” says CEO Jason Nista. "Being local to Salt Lake made the Stars a perfect fit for us. We're looking forward to working with their organization to grow both brands locally along the Wasatch Front"
Clean Eatz Kitchen will be providing the Stars with healthy meals and snacks throughout the season to help the teams supplement their nutrition for players and staff. “Blending my past experience as a Sports Dietitian within the NBA G League and my current position as a consulting Sports Dietitian for Clean Eatz, gave me the perfect opportunity to help lead a collaboration aimed at complementing the performance nutrition resources available to these athletes,” adds Clean Eatz Kitchen Dietitian Crystal Zabka-Belsky.
“The Stars are excited to begin a new era of basketball in Salt Lake City this season,” said Stars team president Jonathan Rinehart. “As part of our continued commitment to player and team development, our new partnership with Clean Eatz enhances those efforts by allowing our players to stay on top of their nutrition at home with healthy, easy-to-prepare meals.”
About Salt Lake City Stars
The Salt Lake City Stars, the NBA G League team owned and operated by the Utah Jazz, played their inaugural season in Utah in 2016-17. The Utah Jazz relocated the Boise-based Idaho Stampede in April 2016 after purchasing the team in March 2015 following a single affiliation agreement for the 2014 season. The Stars play their home games at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. The multi-purpose facility seats 12,000 fans and combines the modern amenities of a large arena with the service and intimacy of a small theatre. The NBA G League is the NBA’s official minor league, preparing players, coaches, officials, trainers, and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. For more information on the Salt Lake City Stars, visit www.slcstars.com.
About Clean Eatz Kitchen
Clean Eatz Kitchen (www.cleaneatzkitchen.com), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market leader in ready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick-and-mortar Clean Eatz locations. Clean Eatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs and protein at a price point everyone can afford.
support@cleaneatzkitchen.com
www.CleanEatzKitchen.com
910-236-9196
Chelsea Schneiders
“We’re very excited about this new relationship with the Stars. It’s our first sponsorship at the professional sports level and we’re excited the Stars recognize the value that Clean Eatz Kitchen can bring to the organization,” says CEO Jason Nista. "Being local to Salt Lake made the Stars a perfect fit for us. We're looking forward to working with their organization to grow both brands locally along the Wasatch Front"
Clean Eatz Kitchen will be providing the Stars with healthy meals and snacks throughout the season to help the teams supplement their nutrition for players and staff. “Blending my past experience as a Sports Dietitian within the NBA G League and my current position as a consulting Sports Dietitian for Clean Eatz, gave me the perfect opportunity to help lead a collaboration aimed at complementing the performance nutrition resources available to these athletes,” adds Clean Eatz Kitchen Dietitian Crystal Zabka-Belsky.
“The Stars are excited to begin a new era of basketball in Salt Lake City this season,” said Stars team president Jonathan Rinehart. “As part of our continued commitment to player and team development, our new partnership with Clean Eatz enhances those efforts by allowing our players to stay on top of their nutrition at home with healthy, easy-to-prepare meals.”
About Salt Lake City Stars
The Salt Lake City Stars, the NBA G League team owned and operated by the Utah Jazz, played their inaugural season in Utah in 2016-17. The Utah Jazz relocated the Boise-based Idaho Stampede in April 2016 after purchasing the team in March 2015 following a single affiliation agreement for the 2014 season. The Stars play their home games at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. The multi-purpose facility seats 12,000 fans and combines the modern amenities of a large arena with the service and intimacy of a small theatre. The NBA G League is the NBA’s official minor league, preparing players, coaches, officials, trainers, and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. For more information on the Salt Lake City Stars, visit www.slcstars.com.
About Clean Eatz Kitchen
Clean Eatz Kitchen (www.cleaneatzkitchen.com), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market leader in ready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick-and-mortar Clean Eatz locations. Clean Eatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs and protein at a price point everyone can afford.
support@cleaneatzkitchen.com
www.CleanEatzKitchen.com
910-236-9196
Chelsea Schneiders
CE Kitchen Inc
+1 9103992334
support@cleaneatzkitchen.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook