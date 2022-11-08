1812 Brewing Company Joins Watertown Wolves Sponsorship Team

In-game marketing to include Watertown Wolves-inspired beer

/EIN News/ -- Watertown, NY, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Pink: KEGS) (the "Company" or “KEGS”) is pleased to announce that it will be a part of the newly acquired Watertown Wolves’ marketing partners. The Watertown Wolves ( Home - The Watertown Wolves ) are a local minor league professional hockey team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League and play home games at the Watertown Municipal Arena. The agreement between the Wolves and 1812 Brewing Company includes the Company’s gold medal winning beer, War of 1812 Amber Ale served on tap, on ice logo placement behind both benches, in-game sponsorship of all “power plays,” and, finally, the introduction of a limited release “Wolves Den Cream Ale” that will be made available later in 2022 when the Company commissions its new canning line.

1812 Brewing Company’s President & CEO, Thomas Scozzafava, stated, “We couldn’t be more excited to a part of the Watertown Wolves. We see a refreshing energy in the new ownership and management team, which is led by majority owner Tyler Weese.” Scozzafava continued, “the fact that new ownership is local was a big factor in our decision to partner with the team. I know they are committed to the area for the long-term - just like we are.”

The Watertown Wolves compete in the Empire Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, and they have won the Commissioner’s Cup in 2015, 2018 and in 2022. The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) ( Home - Federal Prospects Hockey League (federalhockey.com) is committed to providing quality family entertainment at affordable prices in some of the most exciting new and established hockey markets in North America. They are dedicated to the growth of professional hockey at the Class A level and creating a developmental ground not only for elite hockey players. The FBHL strives to build dedicated, customer orientated staff; and provide fans, advertisers, sponsors, and partners with great value while operating at acceptable profit targets.

The FPHL has promoted and help advance over 500 players to various leagues including the AHL, ECHL, SPHL, and European leagues. The FPHL currently has teams in the following geographic areas such as Battle Creek MI, Columbus, GA; Danbury, CT; Danville, IL; Elmira, NY; Harrington, DE ; Mentor, OH; Port Huron, MI; Watertown, NY; and Winston-Salem, NC.

About 1812 Brewing Company (“KEGS or the “Company”) :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members’ respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an “incubator” of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company’s current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale (“1812 Amber Ale”), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

