American Battery Materials, Inc. Announces Launch of Updated Corporate Website

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTC Pink: BOXS) (“ABM”, the “Company”) a U.S.-based environmentally responsible critical minerals exploration and development company focused on direct lithium extraction (DLE) as well as other minerals for refining, processing, and distribution is pleased to announce the official launch of its new corporate website.



The new, comprehensive site provides visitors with improved functionality and easy access to essential information such as:

American Battery Materials, Inc. management, advisors, and directors

Technical Report on ABM’s Lisbon Lithium Project

FAQ section and ability to sign up for corporate updates and news

Mobile-friendly design for computers, tablets, and phones

Contact information for investors and other interested parties



“Our new website and corporate brand is a true reflection of American Battery Materials,” stated Sebastian Lux, CEO of ABM. “We are pleased to announce that the company has undergone an extensive brand overhaul to align with our commitment to become a vertically integrated leading solution service provider for the critical US mineral extraction process going forward,” added Lux.

To explore the new website, visit www.AmericanBatteryMaterials.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN BATTERY MATERIALS, INC.

American Battery Materials, Inc., formerly BoxScore Brands, Inc. and still trading under the symbol BOXS pending processing by FINRA (OTC Pink: BOXS), is a US-based environmentally responsible critical minerals exploration and development company focused on direct lithium extraction (DLE) as well as other minerals for refining, processing, and distribution to support the country’s urgent critical minerals need to bolster long-term energy transition and the electrification of the US domestic and global economy.

For more information about American Battery Materials, Inc. and to subscribe to the Company’s Email Alert service, please visit our web site at www.americanbatterymaterials.com.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Email: ir@americanbatterymaterials.com

Tel: (800) 998-7962

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and which are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential benefits of the name change; the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize its mineral rights; the Company’s planned research and development efforts; and, other matters regarding the Company’s business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "project", "potential", "continue", "ongoing", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, without limitation, the important risk factors described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including under (i) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ending December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022; and, (ii) subsequent filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this news release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by federal securities laws. Any distribution of this news release after the date hereof is not intended and should not be construed as updating or confirming such information.