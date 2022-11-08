Three Sixty Solar Introduces Governance Team

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (OTC: VSOLF) (“Three Sixty,” “Three Sixty Solar,” or the “Company”), an innovative alternative energy design, manufacture, and sales organization focused on solar equipment supply to the global marketplace, is pleased to introduce the leadership team focused on governance, oversight, and financial management.



Today’s introduction follows up on the news release of Sept. 1, 2022 regarding founder and director Peter Sherba along with CEO and director Brian Roth, and proudly presents the balance of the leadership team at Three Sixty Solar as the following individuals;

Kyle Stevenson, Director

Mr. Stevenson brings over 16 years of experience in finance, marketing and operations to the team at the company. Mr. Stevenson has filled several high-profile roles over the years, including as founder, president & director of Millennial Lithium Corp.; CEO/director of RuralCom Capital., a licensed Canadian telecom provider acquired by Investel Capital Corp. in 2016; and founder/president/director of High North Resources Ltd., an oil and gas producer focused on Western Canada.

Scott McLeod, Director

Mr. McLeod is the general counsel for a private investment company specializing in capital raising and go-public transactions. Previously he practiced as a capital markets and securities lawyer at Clark Wilson LLP in Vancouver since 2019, where he advised public and private companies on financings, initial public offerings, reverse takeovers, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory compliance. He has assisted companies in raising over $500 million in aggregate. Mr. McLeod graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Commerce in 2008 and a Juris Doctor in 2018.

Robert Birmingham, Director

Mr. Birmingham has over 15 years of public markets experience, with a focus on corporate development, investor relations and capital raising. Mr. Birmingham is currently CEO and a director of Brigadier Gold Ltd. and director of BIGG Digital Assets. Mr. Birmingham is the founder and president of investor relations company, Benaterra Communications Inc., and has been on the board of numerous TSX.V- and Canadian Securities Exchange-listed companies. Mr. Birmingham holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Capilano University.

Austin Thornberry, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Thornberry is a seasoned finance professional with a background in advising new companies in the venture capital market. He brings extensive experience working with high-growth companies across numerous industries through his past work in the technology and innovation banking group at the Bank of Montreal and in the financial services arm of Ernst & Young advising on multiple capital markets transactions. Mr. Thornberry has split his time working in Toronto, Ont., and Vancouver, B.C. He obtained his Bachelor of Commerce at McGill University and has held the CPA, CA, designation since 2019.

Three Sixty Solar’s CEO, Brian Roth states, “I am proud to have the opportunity to serve within a team offering such diverse skills, experience, and perspective. While we may all bring different aptitudes and interests to the table, we are collectively unified by the enthusiasm and excitement we all share as we embark on the development of what we consider to be an all-new sector category in the solar energy industry. Our shared energy and passion is infectious, and we look forward to sharing more about Three Sixty Solar as we introduce our product to the investment community, energy suppliers, and general public across the nation and around the world.”

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Brian Roth

Brian Roth,

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Three Sixty Solar Ltd.

www.threesixtysolar.com

About Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (OTC: VSOLF)

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. is an innovative alternative energy design, manufacture, and sales organization which focuses on solar equipment supply to the global marketplace. The company’s premier product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. According to Statistics MRC, the solar farm sector is set to grow to around $296 billion by 2028. Three Sixty Solar’s unique tower concept is a high density, clean energy solution that uses up to 90% less land space than conventional solar farms and can co-locate adjacent to homes, retail, agriculture, and industry, thus minimizing line loss and maximizing energy delivery in places where renewables have been difficult to install until now. In multi-tower applications, developers can utilize the spaces between towers to better leverage land assets through additional revenue generating activities. Designed to withstand major instances of extreme weather, Three Sixty Solar offers a clean energy solution with minimal environmental and habitat impact. To find our more, visit: www.threesixtysolar.com and please watch our video. To stay informed, please sign up to receive news alerts and follow us on Instagram (@threesixtysolar.vsol), Twitter (@ThreeSixtySolar), and Facebook (@threesixtysolar.vsol).

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This letter contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the services to be provided by the Company’s leadership team.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described under the heading “Risks Factors” in the Company’s filing statement dated August 3, 2022 filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

