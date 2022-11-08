Zai Lab to Present New Oncology Research at 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

Poster presentations will highlight Zai’s key internal pipeline programs, ZL-1211 (anti-CLDN18.2 antibody) for gastric cancer and ZL-1218 (anti-CCR8 antibody) for solid tumors

SHANGHAI and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, will present new data from its internal immuno-oncology pipeline at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting on November 8-12, 2022 in Boston, Mass. These presentations will focus on two key global discovery programs: ZL-1211, an anti-CLDN18.2 antibody and ZL-1218, an anti-CCR8 antibody.



“These presentations from two of our internal oncology assets demonstrate our continued progress in advancing our global R&D pipeline,” said Dr. Peter Huang, Chief Scientific Officer, Zai Lab. “Our experienced team of scientists remain committed to accelerating research in order to develop and deliver best-in-class and first-in-class medicines to more people around the world.”

Details about the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract ID: 1399

Title: ZL-1218 targets the most suppressive intratumoral Treg subpopulation to avoid peripheral toxicities

Speaker: Jing Zhang, Ph.D., Principal Scientist at Zai Lab

Date: 9:00am-9:00pm Eastern Standard Time, November 10-11, 2022

Location: Poster Hall

Abstract ID: 809

Title: Anti-CLDN18.2 antibody ZL-1211 enhances anti-tumor activities in combination with chemotherapy in gastric cancer models

Speaker: Jiaqing Yi, Ph.D., Scientist at Zai Lab

Date and Time: 9:00am-9:00pm Eastern Standard Time, November 10-11, 2022

Location: Poster Hall

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States focused on bringing transformative medicines for oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders to patients in China and around the world. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

