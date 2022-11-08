REMINDER: KP Tissue to Release its Financial Results and Those of Kruger Products L.P. for the Third Quarter of 2022

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX:KPT), which holds a limited partnership interest in Kruger Products L.P. (“KPLP”), will release the financial results for KPT and KPLP for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 before the market opens. KPT will hold its conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Details of the Conference Call

Via telephone: 1-888-396-8049 or 416-764-8646

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, November 16, 2022 by dialing 1-877-674-7070 or 416-764-8692 and entering passcode 883805.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the web site until midnight, November 16, 2022.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.1% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

INFORMATION:

François Paroyan

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6936

francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra

Director of Investor Relations

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6962

IR@KPTissueinc.com

SOURCE KP Tissue Inc