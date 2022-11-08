Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,774 in the last 365 days.

Zealand Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- Company announcement – No. 50 / 2022

Zealand Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, U.S. November 8, 2022 – a Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR-no. 20045078) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that the company is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in November:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Presentation: 3:35 a.m. EST / 8:35 a.m. GMT / 9:35 a.m. CET

Evercore ISI Annual HealthCONx Conference (virtual)
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Presentation: 9:40 a.m. EST / 2:40 p.m. GMT / 3:40 p.m. CET

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor section of the Company's website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website following the presentation.

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts:
Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com

David Rosen (U.S. Media)
Argot Partners
Email: media@zealandpharma.com        


Primary Logo

You just read:

Zealand Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.