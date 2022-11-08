Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market to Hits USD 6.29 Billion in 2028 by Size, Share, Growth and Top Players Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

The global single use/disposable endoscopy market size is projected to reach USD 6.29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 21.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust projected market revenue growth can be attributed to increasingly stringent government regulatory policies associated with patient safety and medical devices and Medicare, and increasing preference for single-use endoscopy for diagnosis of various diseases and conditions and increasing number of patients requiring treatment. Endoscopy is used in the diagnosis of diseases such as Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), orthopedic diseases, gastrointestinal conditions, and cancer.

Increasing investment by major companies to develop new technologies such as capsule endoscopes, duodenoscopes, choledochoscopes, and echoendoscopes is expected to support revenue growth of market going ahead. Global market revenue growth is also driven by rising concerns related to risks associated with use of reusable tools and potential cross contamination. In addition, requirement of skilled labor to operate and use reusable endoscopy equipment and tools and associated maintenance costs are factors driving preference for more technologically advanced single-use endoscopes such as in bronchoscopes with LED light source and CMOS image sensor.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Companies profiled in the global Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy market:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Inc., KARL STORZ, Ambu A/S, Hill Rom Holdings, OBP Medical Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical, Flexicare Medical Ltd., and Medtronic.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2021, Ambu A/S, which is the world's largest supplier of single-use endoscopes, announced to grant national single-use endoscopy contract expansions with two U.S. Group Purchasing Organization (GPOs); one with Ambu’s aScope, 4 Cysto, and another with Ambu’s aScope, Duodeno. The agreement strengthens Ambu’s position in disposable bronchoscopes, cystoscopes, and duodenoscopes during the contract period.

In September 2020, leading global developer of single-use, self-contained, medical devices announced launch of ONETRAC LXD, which is an innovative patent-pending dual-blade LED circuitry that enables instant transition between LEDs on either blade with press button.

Bronchoscopy segment revenue is expected to register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to steady increase in number of cases of respiratory infection caused by reusable bronchoscopy and increasing demand for single-use bronchoscopy in the healthcare industry.

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Endoscope

Visualization Systems

Endoscopic Ultrasound

Insufflator

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bronchoscopy

Urologic endoscopy

Arthroscopy

GI endoscopy

ENT endoscopy

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Healthcare Centers

Clinics

The Global Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key reasons to buy the Global Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

