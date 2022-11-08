Submit Release
The circular economy and the bioeconomy: emerging approaches in South and Southeast Asia

In the past decade or so, the circular economy and bioeconomy have moved from academic discussions and analysis into more tangible programmes, policies and business practices in different countries and world regions. Both concepts are fundamental elements within broader sustainable development aims but it has taken time to articulate the frameworks and translate the principles into practice.

In this seminar, UNCTAD will present on its circular economy programme, with a particular focus on lessons drawn from the UNCTAD-FCDO Sustainable Manufacturing and Environmental Pollution (SMEP) programme, which promotes “industrial symbiosis” and better plastics management in countries like Bangladesh. A PhD student at Chulalongkorn University conducting research on bioeconomy, including a case study in Thailand will also present before opening the floor to participants for a more general discussion. The talks will be preceded by a short introduction on the SEI Initiative on Governing Bioeconomy Pathways.

Format:

The presentations and discussion with presenters will take almost one hour, followed by a moderated discussion of 30 minutes, followed by closing remarks.

Presenters:

  • Francis X. Johnson, Senior Research Fellow, SEI-Asia, Bangkok; lead for SEI Governing Bioeconomy Pathways Initiative
  • Henrique Pacini, Economic Affairs Officer, UNCTAD, Geneva; Technical adviser for the Sustainable Manufacturing and Environmental Pollution (SMEP) Programme
  • Giovanni Tagliani, PhD student, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand, and University of Ferrara, Italy
  • Discussants/interventions (to be confirmed)

Discussion Moderator:

Kuntum Melati, Research Fellow, SEI-Asia

This event is a hybrid seminar/webinar. Registration details to be announced.

