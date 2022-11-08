EMDR & Beyond Offers EMDR Therapy Training For Mental Health Care Clinicians & Survivors of Adverse Experiences
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMDR & Beyond, a West Des Moines, Iowa-based mental health care company, provides EMDR therapy training to mental health clinicians to help boost their businesses while serving those in need.
EMDR & Beyond, a mental health care company based in West Des Moines, Iowa, provides EMDR therapy training to mental health clinicians to help boost their businesses while serving those in need. There are various EMDR therapy courses these professionals can choose from, helping them integrate this therapy into their clinics smoothly and carry out their work efficiently. Clinicians looking for EMDR certification EMDRIA can check out EMDR & Beyond.
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy is a great way to help individuals utilize their body's natural functions and work through painful memories to recover and find relief from the effects of trauma. This therapy can also help patients manage stress, assist in ongoing self-improvement, and promote faster and better results. Mental health professionals and clinicians can benefit significantly from integrating this therapy into their clinics. EMDR & Beyond offers EMDR therapy training for those clinicians looking to boost their businesses by adding this excellent method to their practices. Those looking for EMDR certification EMDRIA can check out EMDR & Beyond.
EMDR & Beyond offers various EMDR therapy courses for clinicians, aiming to help them smoothly incorporate EMDR into their clinic and guide them on how to work through EMDR challenges they could encounter and carry out the work efficiently. Some of the courses the company offers include:
Crisis Interventions and Brief EMDR Protocols- a one-day workshop that will teach EMDR clinicians and other trauma professionals skillful ways to assist clients in crisis;
Integrating Internal Family Systems into your EMDR Practice: A Practical Approach- a lively and informative workshop that will summarize a basic introduction to Internal Family Systems (IFS) theory and demonstrate practical IFS-informed clinical interventions into the eight phases of EMDR;
Challenges In Implementing EMDR Therapy- a course that will assist clinicians in integrating EMDR therapy into their clinical practice by addressing common challenges therapists encounter when implementing EMDR therapy with clients of all ages; and
EMDR with Survivors of Violence- a course that will teach therapists how to work with survivors of violence.
"EMDR & Beyond aims to help mental health clinicians boost their businesses by incorporating this method into their practices. We provide EMDR training to guide them on integrating this method into their clinics and carrying out the work smoothly and efficiently. A lot of trauma patients can significantly benefit from these clinicians," the company's rep stated.
About EMDR & Beyond -
EMDR & Beyond is an Iowa-based mental health care company that provides training, education, consultation, and therapy services to survivors of adverse experiences and those who assist them in their recovery.
Media Contact
EMDR & Beyond
+1 515-225-7124
info@emdrandbeyond.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other