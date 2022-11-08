Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market is Expected to Reach $8,475.4 Million by 2025

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive wheel speed sensor market size was valued at $6,400.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,475.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2025. The active segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $4,611.2 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $6,003.5 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the global automotive wheel speed sensor market in 2017, whereas India is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Increase in adoption of anti-locking braking system for vehicles, rise in concern of consumer toward safety & security features, and governments legislation to mandate the ABS system in cars are the main factors that boost the growth of the automotive wheel speed sensor industry. In addition, growth in production and sales of vehicles in developing countries of Asia-Pacific is mainly characterized fuel the growth of the automotive wheel speed sensor market. The automotive wheel speed sensor market share largely is directly related to the advancement and expansion of the ABS system.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5217

The automotive wheel speed sensor market analysis is totally depend on the type & material used for its construction. Moreover, automobile companies focus on the innovations of speed sensor type of material. On April 2017, the original equipment manufacturer, Bosch successfully launched its Wheel Speed Sensor (also known as ABS Speed Sensor) program in the U.S. IAM. In addition, Continental Teves, the brake and chassis unit of Continental AG, has built a new 25,000 square foot, $US20 million wheel speed sensor plant in Silao, Mexico. This wheel speed sensors manufactured at Silao are used by the company’s electronic brake systems plant in Morganton, North Carolina.

Technological advancements and growth in vehicle standards contribute toward the growth of the automotive wheel speed sensor market in Europe. Moreover, increase in sales of wheel loaders vehicles promoted the growth of advanced ABS system in Europe. High disposable income and rise in prevalence of vehicle standards drive the growth of the market specifically in European countries.

For Purchase Enquiry – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5217\

Key Findings of the Automotive wheel speed sensor market:

In 2017, based on sensor type, the active segment generated the highest revenue.

In 2017, based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2017, based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Melexis, NTN-SNR, NXP Semiconductors, and WABCO.

Request for Customization Research – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5217

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.