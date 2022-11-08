FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION, INC. ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AND SETTLEMENT OF A DILUTIVE WARRANT

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC: FTXP), including its direct and indirect subsidiaries, (“Foothills,” or the “Company”), an oil and gas exploration company focused on delivering the energy needs of today and tomorrow, is pleased to announce that it has reached a settlement agreement and paid to extinguish a dilutive warrant.



Balance Sheet Initiatives:

For the remainder of the year, the Company’s intended strategy is to settle and/or retire all of its outstanding convertible debt and associated warrants to clean up its balance sheet and better position itself for future growth. To that end, the Company recently reached a settlement agreement with an institutional investor, which retired and extinguished all of their remaining warrants issued in 2019, and cancelled their 498,086,349 irrevocable share reservation held by the Company’s stock transfer agent.

“This agreement is a pivotal step as we continue tightening our balance sheet and working towards becoming a fully-reporting company with audited financials,” said Bruno P. Allaire, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Management is delivering on its promise to clean up the dilutive components of the Company's balance sheet and taking decisive action to eliminate all toxic debt and minimize future dilution risk to shareholders. This move prevents the potential for up to one billion shares or more of our common stock from flooding the market,” continued Allaire. “The Company looks forward to partaking in sensible and rational discussions with its two remaining convertible note and warrant holders intended to reach the best possible outcome for shareholders, while also supporting the Company’s future growth plans,” ended Allaire.

About the Company

Foothills Exploration, Inc. (FTXP), is an oil and gas exploration and development company focused on delivering the energy needs of today and tomorrow. The Company’s strategy is to build a balanced portfolio of assets through two core initiatives. The first initiative is to generate high-impact oil and gas exploration projects. The second is to invest in hydrogen and geothermal projects for a low carbon future through its New Energy Ventures division by identifying areas where the Company can contribute to a viable, realistic, and balanced future energy mix. For additional information please visit the Company’s website at www.foothillspetro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions we made based on management's experience, perception of historical trends and technical analyses, current conditions, capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, our ability to raise adequate additional capital, or enter into other financing arrangements to support our acquisition, development and drilling activities, anticipated future developments, and other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable by management. When used in this release, words such as "will," “possible,” "potential," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "may," "should," "anticipate," "could," "plan," "predict," "project," "profile," "model," "strategy," "future" or their negatives or the statements that include these words or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning our future operating results and returns or our ability to acquire or develop proven or probable reserves, our ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, or generate income or cash flows are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. As a result, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. We have had sporadic and limited revenue and our securities are subject to considerable risk. Investors are cautioned to review FTXP’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risk and other factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Contact

Christopher Jarvis

EVP of Finance

(800) 204-5510

ir@foothillspetro.com