ME2C Environmental to Host Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call on November 14, 2022

/EIN News/ -- Corsicana, TX, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C Environmental " or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced today that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results. A press release detailing these results is expected to be issued prior to the call. Management will host the call to be followed by a question and answer session. To participate, please use the following information:



Conference Call/Webcast Information

The ME 2 C management team will host an investor conference call and live webcast on November 14, 2022, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. To participate, please use the following information:

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Dial-in: 1-888-396-8064

International Dial-in: 1-416-764-8649

Conference Code: 41283431

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1582279&tp_key=45a8f6b76c

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through December 14, 2022. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 41283431. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About ME2C® Environmental

ME 2 C Environmental is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME 2 C’s leading-edge mercury emissions technologies and services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME 2 C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding ME 2 C Environmental. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME 2 C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME 2 C Environmental’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.