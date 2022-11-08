Netreo Adds Xylex Technologies to Growing List of Value Added Distribution Partners

Expands Representation of Netreo Solutions in Latin American and the Caribbean

/EIN News/ -- Huntington Beach, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning provider of IT infrastructure monitoring and observability solutions and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, today announced the expansion of Netreo’s channel with the addition of Xylex Technologies as a valued added distribution partner (VAD). Xylex Technologies, a provider of cutting-edge high-tech brands and solutions in malware response, cybersecurity, data loss prevention, network security, AIOps, network traffic monitoring and management, protocol analysis, and ITSM (IT Service Management) solutions, boosts Netreo’s reach into Latin American and Caribbean enterprise businesses.

“The most exciting things about our partnership with Netreo is the company’s astonishing energy, excitement and passion for helping both Dev and Ops teams,” said Victor Amashta, Founder and President of XylexTech, “Netreo offers best of breed full-stack observability and infrastructure management solutions that are ideal for large, global enterprises, plus robust APM solutions for assisting DevOps teams of any size. I’m personally thrilled that we’re teaming with Netreo to be an integral part of their success story.”

Netreo Full-Stack IT Infrastructure Monitoring

The Netreo full-stack IT infrastructure monitoring and observability suite provides comprehensive insights into enterprise computing resources, enabling business leaders to proactively correlate IT performance with business results. With seamless, hybrid monitoring of physical and multi-cloud infrastructures, application performance and digital experiences, Netreo empowers both IT and business leaders with technology that ensures great user experiences that lead to improved business outcomes. Netreo ITIM, Retrace by Netreo APM, and Prefix by Netreo provide deep monitoring of key metrics with actionable insights to ensure maximum performance from pre-production application development through end-to-end infrastructure optimization.

“XylexTech has been supporting technology resellers in Latin America and the Caribbean for more than 20 years with specialty solutions in networking and data security,” said Richard Drewelow, Netreo Vice President Sales & Channels, Americas. “Our relationship with XylexTech gives Netreo immediate, personal and highly reputable representation in key Central and South American countries, and the addition of Netreo full-stack IT infrastructure monitoring capabilities bolsters the capabilities that Xylex offers our mutual customers in the region.”

About Xylex Technologies

Xylex Technologies is a private corporation based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, with more than 10 years of experience providing the latest technology tools that allow protecting, analyzing, monitoring and managing all business communications regardless of the hardware or software platform utilized. The company offers innovative solutions that provide a complete view of the data circulating on corporate networks, making it possible to solve problems and protect against advanced threats hidden in emails, files and links. From unparalleled visibility to automated full-spectrum threat detection, Xylex solutions protect corporate networks, emails and applications for collaborative work in the cloud with a unique set of easy-to-use and easy-to-integrate tools. We put the right technology at your fingertips!

About Netreo

Netreo’s full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo’s users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is available via subscription, and in on-premises and cloud deployment models. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities, managing half a billion resources per day.

