Core Molding Technologies Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: CMT) ("Core Molding", "Core" or the "Company"), a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, industrial and utilities, medium and heavy-duty truck and powersports industries across the United States, Canada and Mexico today reports financial and operating results for the fiscal periods ended September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales of $101.6 million, up 25.4% from $81.0 million in the prior year; and product sales of $92.3 million, up 36.5% from the prior year.

Gross margin of $13.3 million, or 13.1% of net sales, compared to $6.4 million or 7.9% of net sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $8.7 million, or 8.5% of net sales compared to $8.8 million or 10.9% in the prior year same period. Fiscal 2021 results included $1.8 million of costs from a plant closure.

Operating income of $4.6 million, or 4.6% of net sales, versus operating loss of $(2.4) million, or (3.0)% of net sales in the prior year.

Net income of $1.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(3.3) million, or $(0.41) a year ago. Fiscal 2022 net income included a one-time $1.6 million, or $0.19 per share 2 , loss on extinguishment of debt associated with the completed debt refinancing that occurred during the quarter.

, loss on extinguishment of debt associated with the completed debt refinancing that occurred during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA1 of $8.4 million, or 8.3% of net sales, compared to $0.4 million, or 0.5% of net sales in the prior year.

Nine Month 2022 Highlights

Net sales of $290.9 million, up 24% from $234.3 million in the prior year; and product sales of $275.6 million, up 27.6% from the prior year.

Gross margin of $40.9 million, or 14.1% of net sales, compared to $32.9 million or 14.0% of net sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $25.9 million, or 8.9% of net sales compared to $23.7 million or 10.1% in the prior year same period. Fiscal 2021 results included $2.0 million of costs from a plant closure.

Operating income of $15.0 million, or 5.2% of net sales, versus $9.1 million, or 3.9% of net sales in the prior year.

Net income of $7.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.2 million, or $0.50 a year ago. Fiscal 2022 net income included a one-time $1.6 million, or $0.19 per share, loss on extinguishment of debt associated with the completed debt refinancing that occurred during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $25.9 million, or 8.9% of net sales, compared to $18.7 million, or 8.0% of net sales in the prior year.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled below.

2 Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled below.

David Duvall, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to report strong sales for the quarter, increasing 25% to a record $101.6 million in the third quarter. Major programs continue to ramp up this year, and net new wins are on track totaling $24 million. We are also delighted to have signed a new agreement with Universal Forest Products ("UFP"), which extends our relationship for another 5 years. Our long-term relationships with large, blue-chip companies like UFP remain a high priority for us, and our goal is to continue providing value-added solutions for a diverse group of essential industries including industrial, utilities, building products, commercial, packaging, transportation, powersports, as well as infrastructure-related businesses throughout North America.

“The demand environment for our products and solutions remains strong and we continue to be excited about customer launches this year. These product launches are primarily in expanding industries and end markets that benefit from our light weighting, low cost, and durable engineered solutions, which also represent important margin-enhancing initiatives,” Duvall concluded.

John Zimmer, the Company’s EVP and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Third quarter delivered continued strength in our results and, although we continue to see strong customer demand, we remain guarded for 2023 due to potential macro-economic headwinds. Gross margin improvements from the prior year were impacted by the Company's successful efforts to recover raw material cost increases. We also continue to work on operational efficiencies and respond to inflation in order to stabilize margins, while balancing the seasonality of our business.

“Once again, we ended the quarter with a strong working capital position from organic growth, as well as good financial liquidity. We completed our debt refinancing and interest rate swap transactions during the quarter, which provides financial flexibility and liquidity to grow and deliver on commitments of long-term value creation,” concluded Zimmer.

2022 Capital Expenditures

The Company’s capital expenditures for the first nine months of the year were $12.3 million. As a result of the net new business and program wins through the first nine months of 2022 of $24 million, on top of $75 million of net new business wins in 2021, the Company plans for 2022 capital expenditures of approximately $18 million. In 2022, expenditures for automation and the addition of three presses in the direct long fiber and structural foam processes will provide added capacity to allow the Company to meet its current demand and to add new business.

Financial Position at September 30, 2022

The Company’s total liquidity at the end of the third fiscal quarter 2022 was $46.5 million, with $509 thousand in cash, $20.9 million of undrawn capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility and $25.0 million of undrawn capacity under the Company's capex credit facility. The Company’s term debt was $24.5 million at September 30, 2022. The term debt-to-trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA1 was less than one times Adjusted EBITDA1 at the end of the fiscal third quarter. The Company had a return on capital employed1 of 14.6% on an annualized basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

On July 22, 2022, the Company refinanced its existing debt facility with a new credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $75 million, evenly divided between a revolving loan, term loan and capex loan commitment. Concurrent with the closing of this new credit facility, the Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement through July 22, 2027, on the $25 million term loan and will pay a fixed rate of 2.95% plus a margin of 180 to 230 basis points determined based on the Company's leverage ratio. The Company repaid in full its existing Wells Fargo and FGI term loans with proceeds from the new credit facility.

1 Adjusted EBITDA and return on capital employed are metrics and non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. To access the call live by phone, dial (844) 881-0134 and ask for the Core Molding Technologies call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through November 15, 2022, by calling (877) 344-7529 and using passcode ID: 8621534#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.coremt.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/.

About Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Core Molding Technologies is a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America. The Company operates in one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company’s operating segment consists of one reporting unit, Core Molding Technologies. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound (“SMC”), resin transfer molding (“RTM”), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene (“DCPD”), spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics (“D-LFT”) and structural foam and structural web injection molding (“SIM”). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies’ products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies’ operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions. In particular, this press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company’s expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company’s end markets, including the short-term and long-term impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic on our business, changes in the plastics, transportation, marine and commercial product industries, efforts of the Company to expand its customer base and develop new products to diversify markets, materials and processes and increase operational enhancements, the Company’s initiatives to quote and execute manufacturing processes for new business, acquire raw materials, address inflationary pressures, regulatory matters and labor relations and the Company’s financial position or other financial information. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including those included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that statements made in this press release relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales: Products $ 92,340 $ 67,643 $ 275,558 $ 215,894 Tooling 9,266 13,382 15,375 18,421 Total net sales 101,606 81,025 290,933 234,315 Total cost of sales 88,303 74,610 250,015 201,446 Gross margin 13,303 6,415 40,918 32,869 Selling, general and administrative expense 8,671 8,808 25,889 23,744 Operating income (loss) 4,632 (2,393 ) 15,029 9,125 Other income and expense Loss due to the extinguishment of debt 1,582 — 1,582 — Interest expense 511 563 1,511 1,725 Net periodic post-retirement benefit (31 ) (40 ) (93 ) (120 ) Total other income and expense 2,062 523 3,000 1,605 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,570 (2,916 ) 12,029 7,520 Income tax expense 1,251 396 4,658 3,290 Net income (loss) $ 1,319 $ (3,312 ) $ 7,371 $ 4,230 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.16 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.87 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.16 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.87 $ 0.50





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

As of 9/30/2022 As of (unaudited) 12/31/2021 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 509 $ 6,146 Accounts receivable, net 54,297 35,261 Inventories, net 26,854 25,129 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,980 8,606 Total current assets 88,640 75,142 Right of use asset 4,317 5,577 Property, plant and equipment, net 81,443 75,897 Goodwill 17,376 17,376 Intangibles, net 8,106 9,567 Other non-current assets 2,602 3,133 Total Assets $ 202,484 $ 186,692 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,205 $ 3,943 Revolving debt 4,052 4,424 Accounts payable 34,277 22,695 Contract liabilities 3,120 6,256 Compensation and related benefits 8,187 7,532 Accrued other liabilities 8,186 8,202 Total current liabilities 59,027 53,052 Other non-current liabilities 3,725 4,605 Long-term debt 23,295 21,251 Post retirement benefits liability 7,765 7,689 Total Liabilities 93,812 86,597 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 84 82 Paid in capital 39,718 38,013 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of income taxes 1,056 1,075 Treasury stock (29,099 ) (28,617 ) Retained earnings 96,913 89,542 Total Stockholders' Equity 108,672 100,095 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 202,484 $ 186,692





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in thousands)

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 7,371 $ 4,230 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,406 9,273 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment — 625 Deferred income tax — (595 ) Share-based compensation 1,705 1,416 Loss on the extinguishment of debt 1,234 — Losses on foreign currency 178 214 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (19,036 ) (11,843 ) Inventories (1,725 ) (4,050 ) Prepaid and other assets 1,940 (1,829 ) Accounts payable 10,355 6,841 Accrued and other liabilities (2,773 ) 1,085 Post retirement benefits liability (166 ) (319 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,489 5,048 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (12,284 ) (8,301 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,284 ) (8,301 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Gross borrowings on revolving loans (120,357 ) (19,465 ) Gross repayment on revolving loans 119,985 21,365 Payment of deferred loan costs (402 ) (2 ) Payments related to the purchase of treasury stock (482 ) (96 ) Proceeds from term loan 25,000 — Payment on principal on term loans (25,586 ) (2,065 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,842 ) (263 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (5,637 ) (3,516 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 6,146 4,131 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 509 $ 615 Cash paid for: Interest $ 1,320 $ 1,376 Income taxes $ 5,378 $ 4,313 Non cash investing activities: Fixed asset purchases in accounts payable $ 1,058 $ 123 Non-cash financing activities: Deposit used in payment of principal on term loans $ 1,200 $ —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Core Molding management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results available in the accompanying tables.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (iv) share based compensation expense, (v) plant closure costs, and (vi) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations. Free Cash Flow represents net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchase of property, plant and equipment and net working capital. Return on capital employed represents earnings before (i) interest expense, net and (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes divided by (i) stockholders' equity and (ii) current and long-term debt. Adjusted earnings per share represents (i) net income excluding the loss due to extinguishment of debt (ii) divided by weighted average shares outstanding. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Share, and Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, for the periods presented:

Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three months ended Nine months ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 1,319 $ (3,312 ) $ 7,371 $ 4,230 Provision for income taxes 1,251 396 4,658 3,290 Total other expenses(1) 2,062 523 3,000 1,605 Depreciation and amortization 3,170 2,218 9,146 8,140 Share-based compensation 623 612 1,705 1,416 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,425 $ 437 $ 25,880 $ 18,681 Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales 8.3 % 0.5 % 8.9 % 8.0 % (1) Includes interest expense, non-cash periodic post-retirement benefit cost and loss due to the extinguishment of debt.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Computation of Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three months

ending December 31, 2021 Nine months

ending September 30, 2022 Trailing Twelve

Month Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 441 $ 7,371 $ 7,812 Provision for income taxes 958 4,658 5,616 Total other expenses(1) 586 3,000 3,586 Depreciation and amortization 2,222 9,146 11,368 Share-based compensation 470 1,705 2,175 Plant closure costs(2) 68 — 68 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,745 $ 25,880 $ 30,625 Total Outstanding Term Debt as of September 30, 2022 $ 24,500 Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA 0.80 (1) Includes interest expense, non-cash periodic post-retirement benefit cost and loss due to the extinguishment of debt. (2) Reflects Cincinnati facility closing





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Computation of Return on Capital Employed

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited, in thousands)

2022 2021 Equity $ 108,672 $ 100,095 Structure debt 28,552 29,618 Total structured investment $ 137,224 $ 129,713 Operating income $ 15,029 $ 9,125 Return on capital employed 11.0 % 7.0 % Annualized return on capital employed 14.6 % 9.3 %





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Free Cash Flow

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited, in thousands)

2022 2021 Cash flow provided by operations $ 8,489 $ 5,048 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (12,284 ) (8,301 ) Free cash flow (deficit) surplus $ (3,795 ) $ (3,253 )





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings per Share

(unaudited, in thousands)