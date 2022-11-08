X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present at Stifel Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapeutics to benefit people with diseases of the immune system, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.



Details are as follows:

Conference: Stifel Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Webcast Link

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investors section of the X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website for approximately 90 days.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company leading the discovery and development of novel therapies for people with diseases of the immune system. Our lead clinical candidate is mavorixafor, a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 that is being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. Due to mavorixafor’s ability to antagonize CXCR4 and improve the mobilization of white blood cells, we believe that mavorixafor has the potential to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of immune system diseases, including a range of chronic neutropenic disorders and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor are being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, a rare, primary immunodeficiency disease typically caused by genetic mutations in the CXCR4 receptor gene. We are also studying mavorixafor in two Phase 1b clinical trials – one in patients with chronic neutropenic disorders including congenital, idiopathic, and cyclic neutropenia, and one concurrently with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare B-cell lymphoma. Further clinical development of mavorixafor in WM will now be subject to completing a strategic partnership as we focus our resources on advancing mavorixafor for the benefit of patients with chronic neutropenic disorders. We continue to leverage our insights into CXCR4 biology at our corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at our research facility in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at www.x4pharma.com.

Contacts:

Daniel Ferry (investors)

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576

Cherilyn Cecchini, MD (media)

LifeSci Communications

ccecchini@lifescicomms.com