Proterra to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2022

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced members of Proterra’s management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Baird’s 2022 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Ill. on Thursday, November 10, 2022
  • Bernstein’s 1st Annual Industrials Conference in New York, N.Y. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022
  • Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About Proterra
Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com



Investor Contact
Proterra Investor Relations
IR@proterra.com

Media Contact
Proterra Corporate Communications
PR@proterra.com

